* China data hits EM stocks in Asia, but Europe brighter

* Asian FX also suffers, but commodities ease pain in Europe

* Turkey points to inflation pressures

By Karin Strohecker

LONDON, Sept 23 Emerging markets stocks hit a two-week low and currencies remained under pressure on Wednesday as the latest batch of disappointing economic data from China triggered another round of selling.

MSCI's broadest emerging share index sank to a two-week low - down 1.5 percent on the day and almost 4 percent on the week as Asia Pacific markets suffered their worst day since a China-induced market rout a month ago.

Purchasing manager data has shown China's powerhouse factory sector running at its weakest in 6-1/2 years, adding to worries about the world's second largest economy and sending its stocks down 2 percent after three days of gains.

It had initially caused commodity-linked assets and currencies like South Africa's rand and Russia's rouble to fall, but they recovered as oil, metals and also eastern Europe's stocks rebounded in brighter European trading.

"This (China) data will increase market concerns about the slowdown, so it is one of the reasons we expect further FX weakness," said Guillaume Tresca, senior emerging markets strategist at Credit Agricole.

"Last week we saw a Fed relief rally but this was short-lived and it's normal that we are now seeing more weakening because emerging markets are still facing the same issues."

China's yuan was also left at its weakest in almost two weeks, while Indonesia's rupiah sagged to a 17-year low and Brazil's real was hovering just off all-time lows.

Turkey's lira was also little changed after fresh comments from country's central bank that its current account was expected to improve and inflation was likely to remain on the rise - something analysts think could see it raise interest rates this or early next year.

Elsewhere, Ukraine's dollar-denominated bonds nudged lower across the curve as investors prepared to hear from the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) whether Kiev's restructuring efforts warranted payouts on credit default swaps.

Kiev, which has a $500 million bond due for repayment on Wednesday, also confirmed it would temporarily suspend that payment as it puts the restructuring into motion. .

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)