* China data hits EM stocks in Asia, but Europe brighter
* Asian FX also suffers, but commodities ease pain in Europe
* Turkey points to inflation pressures
By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, Sept 23 Emerging markets stocks hit a
two-week low and currencies remained under pressure on Wednesday
as the latest batch of disappointing economic data from China
triggered another round of selling.
MSCI's broadest emerging share index sank to a
two-week low - down 1.5 percent on the day and almost 4 percent
on the week as Asia Pacific markets suffered
their worst day since a China-induced market rout a month ago.
Purchasing manager data has shown China's powerhouse factory
sector running at its weakest in 6-1/2 years, adding to worries
about the world's second largest economy and sending its stocks
down 2 percent after three days of gains.
It had initially caused commodity-linked assets and
currencies like South Africa's rand and Russia's rouble
to fall, but they recovered as oil, metals and also
eastern Europe's stocks rebounded in brighter
European trading.
"This (China) data will increase market concerns about the
slowdown, so it is one of the reasons we expect further FX
weakness," said Guillaume Tresca, senior emerging markets
strategist at Credit Agricole.
"Last week we saw a Fed relief rally but this was
short-lived and it's normal that we are now seeing more
weakening because emerging markets are still facing the same
issues."
China's yuan was also left at its weakest in almost
two weeks, while Indonesia's rupiah sagged to a 17-year
low and Brazil's real was hovering just off all-time
lows.
Turkey's lira was also little changed after fresh
comments from country's central bank that its current account
was expected to improve and inflation was likely to remain on
the rise - something analysts think could see it raise interest
rates this or early next year.
Elsewhere, Ukraine's dollar-denominated bonds nudged lower
across the curve as investors prepared to hear from the
International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) whether
Kiev's restructuring efforts warranted payouts on credit default
swaps.
Kiev, which has a $500 million bond due for repayment on
Wednesday, also confirmed it would temporarily suspend that
payment as it puts the restructuring into motion.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)