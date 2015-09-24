By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, Sept 24
LONDON, Sept 24 Emerging stocks fell for a
fourth straight day on Thursday and currencies also broadly
weakened on growing fears over Chinese economic growth and the
possibility of a crisis in Brazil.
The benchmark emerging equity index slipped 0.65
percent, on course for its second worst week of the year, pulled
lower by Hong Kong and Taiwanese shares , which
lost around 1 percent.
The Taiwan dollar hit a nearly 6-1/2-year closing low after
the central bank cut interest rates for the first time since
2009, in a nod to the weakening economy.
"This (bearish sentiment) seems to be due to lingering
concerns over the weakness in China - yesterday we had a
weaker-than-expected PMI reading and that caused some wobbles in
the market," said William Jackson, senior emerging markets
economist at Capital Economics. "That impacts other Asian
economies."
Activity in China's factory sector shrank to a 6-1/2-year
low in September, Wednesday's data showed, raising fears that
third-quarter economic growth could dip below 7 percent for the
first time since the global financial crisis.
Chinese mainland shares closed 0.7 percent higher,
but across Asia volumes were thin as Singapore, Malaysia and
Indonesia were closed for a public holiday.
Ripples from Wednesday's dismal reading were felt in Latin
America overnight, with the Brazilian real hitting a
fresh record low against the dollar. Mexico's peso was at
its weakest in nearly a month.
Latin America is being hit by its reliance on Chinese
commodity demand, Jackson said, adding: "In Brazil that's
compounded by a messy political situation, rising debt, a poor
fiscal position and the risk of a (ratings) downgrade."
Brazil called extraordinary auctions on Wednesday to sell
currency swaps and dollars with repurchase agreements, but the
interventions did little to support the real, which has lost
more than 35 percent this year.
Brazilian retailer General Shopping has deferred coupon
payments on $150 million of subordinated debt and offered
creditors a 50 percent write-down on another debt tranche.
"When placed against the backdrop of a plummeting real and
the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates, there is a strong
likelihood that further evidence of distress will emerge among
companies that have borrowed heavily in dollars from overseas,"
Maplecroft analyst Michael Henderson wrote.
The Turkish lira and the South African rand
fell 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.
Both countries kept rates on hold this week, although some
analysts had argued that raising rates might have been more
prudent. Investors expect these countries to be first in the
firing line when the U.S. Federal Reserve raises rates because
of their current account deficits.
Many emerging central banks are taking a dovish line - the
Philippines left policy rates unchanged at 4 percent
and the Czech Republic is expected to maintain
the brake on crown strength it imposed in 2013 when it set a cap
at 27 crowns per euro.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)