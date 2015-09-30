LONDON, Sept 30 Emerging stocks and currencies
mostly strengthened on Wednesday but were on track to chalk up
hefty losses on the quarter as tumbling commodity prices and
concerns over the health of China's economy took their toll.
MSCI's broadest emerging stock index rose 1.7
percent on the day, lifted by shares in Asia where the ex-Japan
index gained almost 2 percent and bourses across
central and eastern Europe. Russia's rouble and South Africa's
rand strengthened 1 percent against the dollar, and Turkey's
lira also gained.
Yet emerging market assets were on track for a steep drop on
the quarter following falls across global markets, commodity
prices taking another tumble and concerns over the health of the
world's second largest economy.
Shares wiped out a fifth of their value in the three months
to end-September to rack up their biggest quarterly losses in
four years.
Currencies fared little better with Turkey's lira and South
Africa's rand also recording the steepest fall in four years
against the dollar over the period - the latter having suffered
fourteen straight quarters of weakening. Russia's rouble also
ended the quarter in the red.
"It has been quite dreadful for emerging markets, especially
the last couple of months, and China is definitely one of the
main driving factors," said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging
markets research at TD Securities.
"The decision of the PBOC to devalue the yuan in August has
been the opening of Pandora's box, and suddenly the market
realised that there could be a much much more serious issue with
China than what had been priced in up to that moment."
Currencies fared better across central and eastern Europe,
in economies less exposed to the commodities cycle dominated by
China's appetite for resources and benefiting from the European
Central Bank's quantitative easing.
Hungary's forint, the Czech crown, the Romanian leu and the
Serb dinar all strengthened against the euro over the past three
months and traded broadly flat to higher on Wednesday
.
Stock markets across the region also rose on the day, with
bourses in Prague and Warsaw up around 0.8 percent. Bucharest
shares added 0.5 percent as the central bank kept interest rates
unchanged at a record low of 1.75 percent and Deputy Governor
Bogdan Olteanu said it may not need to raise until early 2017
when it expects inflation to return into its targeted interval.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Andrew Heavens)