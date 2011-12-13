* Emerging stocks down on global risk aversion

* Emerging bond spreads tighter

* Russian assets pressured on political risk, Russia plans bond

* Forint firms vs euro as inflation supports rate hike hopes

By Seltem Iyigun

LONDON, Dec 13 Emerging stocks hit their lowest in two weeks on Tuesday as expectations of further euro zone credit downgrades and global debt fears pushed investors towards safer assets, while Russian assets came under pressure on political worries.

Fitch Ratings said late on Monday that the European Union summit had failed to provide a "comprehensive" solution to the crisis, thus increasing short-term pressure on euro zone sovereign ratings.

"Yesterday's sell-off continues. There is nothing new in the markets. It is mainly due to EU summit decisions and weak economic data," said Murat Toprak, emerging markets strategist at HSBC.

European Union leaders ended Friday's summit with a historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper integration in the euro zone, but investors remained sceptical about a long-term solution to the debt crisis.

The ZEW Institute December current conditions index for Germany tumbled to 26.8 points from 34.2 points in November.

"The news about possible state aid to Commerzbank worsened risk sentiment on markets," said a trader from a bank in Istanbul.

German lender Commerzbank and the government have been in talks for several days over possible state aid, five people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The MSCI emerging equities index hit its lowest in two weeks and was down 0.62 percent by 1114 GMT, after closing 0.3 percent down on Monday. The Thomson Reuters emerging Europe index stood higher, up 0.80 percent.

Emerging sovereign debt spreads narrowed by 5 basis points to 364 bps over U.S. Treasuries, with Russian spreads tightening 10 basis points.

Russian stocks hit two-month lows before recovering slightly, and the rouble touched two-month lows against the dollar as the focus turned to political risk in the country.

Former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin and tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov put themselves forward as opposition candidates on Monday after tens of thousands of people across the country demanded an end to Vladimir Putin's rule over the weekend. But analysts and opposition politicians raised questions about their motives and their independence from Putin and the Kremlin.

"The Russian underperformance is related to the political ambiguity which now seems to jump to (presidential) elections in March," said Toprak.

"The political ambiguity supports outflows from the country."

However, Russia's finance ministry said it plans to issue a Eurobond early next year and will pick three to four banks by year-end from 22 who have pitched to arrange the deal.

Russia issued a $5.5 billion two-tranche Eurobond in April 2010 which is performing strongly.

Emerging currencies had a mixed trade, with the forint firming 0.5 percent versus the euro after Budapest reported slightly higher-than-expected inflation, raising expectations for further interest rate hikes.

Hungary's headline inflation rate accelerated to 4.3 percent year-on-year in November, above analysts' forecasts, from 3.9 percent in October.

Also helping the forint was news the Hungarian government would seek a 15-20 billion euro aid deal led by the IMF.

But analysts said central European currencies remained vulnerable.

"We think that we could see further weakness to come in central Europe and middle east (CEEMEA) currencies, although liquidity is really poor," wrote analysts at BNP Paribas in a client note. (Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn)