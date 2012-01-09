* Emerging stocks edge up, debt spreads tighten

* Turkish lira rises to 6-week high vs basket

* Hungary assets improve, markets eye IMF talks

By Carolyn Cohn

LONDON, Jan 9 Emerging stocks rose slightly on Monday ahead of a meeting between French and German leaders on euro zone growth, while the Turkish lira strengthened on expectations of more central bank support.

Emerging markets, which underperformed developed markets last year, are sensitive to swings in risk appetite due to the euro zone debt crisis. Deleveraging by western European banks is also seen hitting emerging Europe.

But markets have started the year with a slightly positive tone, awaiting more euro zone developments.

"Equities are creating a little bit of positive traction in the markets, probably because they were too oversold in the fourth quarter of 2011. This might continue a bit more in the short term," said Luis Costa, emerging markets strategist at Citi.

"Volatility will remain, but some of the assets out there have been hit really badly over the past quarter, so it's fair to imagine that there might be some kind of a bounce back."

The MSCI emerging equities index edged up 0.2 percent and the Thomson Reuters emerging Europe index rose 0.26 percent.

The lira hit its highest since mid-Nov against a basket of currencies and rose against the dollar.

Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Friday the bank will use necessary instruments to ensure lira appreciation in 2012, adding the bank's first priority was for inflation to remain stable at low levels.

The cost of insuring Turkey's debt against default remained at its highest since April 2009, however - at 337 basis points in the five-year credit default swap market according to Markit - and Turkish stocks fell 1 percent to six-week lows.

Turkey's current account gap and unorthodox monetary policies have unnerved investors, while political risk was highlighted by the arrest and jailing last week of a former Turkish army chief.

Proximity to the euro zone is also a negative for Turkey.

"The deteriorating European situation will cause a significant cyclical shock to ... Turkish GDP growth," said analysts at BoA-Merrill Lynch in a client note.

"We expect Turkey to follow (the) euro zone into recession."

Hungary's credit default swaps retreated from recent record highs, Budapest stocks jumped 2.0 percent and Hungarian dollar bond spreads tightened as much as 39 basis points as investors became more confident Hungary would strike a financing deal with the International Monetary Fund and EU.

Hungary's government is willing to discuss any issues at IMF talks this week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday. The Fund and the European Union have both criticised a new law that they say curbs the central bank's independence.

"From the comments, it's not like we are embarking on a honeymoon period with Hungary, but it clearly shows the top guy in government is willing to negotiate," said Costa.

Emerging market currencies were mixed, with the Romanian leu recovering from earlier one-month lows after data showing a shrinking trade deficit in Jan-Nov 2011.

The Serbian dinar rose 1 percent to a 12-day high following central bank intervention at the end of last month.

Emerging sovereign debt spreads tightened by 2 basis points to 274 bps over U.S. Treasuries.

Continuing the recent trend towards issuance in the Islamic debt markets, Emirates NBD's Islamic unit released initial price talk on a five-year benchmark sukuk. (Additional reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Catherine Evans)