* Emerging stocks edge up, debt spreads tighten
* Turkish lira rises to 6-week high vs basket
* Hungary assets improve, markets eye IMF talks
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Jan 9 Emerging stocks rose
slightly on Monday ahead of a meeting between French and German
leaders on euro zone growth, while the Turkish lira strengthened
on expectations of more central bank support.
Emerging markets, which underperformed developed markets
last year, are sensitive to swings in risk appetite due to the
euro zone debt crisis. Deleveraging by western European banks is
also seen hitting emerging Europe.
But markets have started the year with a slightly positive
tone, awaiting more euro zone developments.
"Equities are creating a little bit of positive traction in
the markets, probably because they were too oversold in the
fourth quarter of 2011. This might continue a bit more in the
short term," said Luis Costa, emerging markets strategist at
Citi.
"Volatility will remain, but some of the assets out there
have been hit really badly over the past quarter, so it's fair
to imagine that there might be some kind of a bounce back."
The MSCI emerging equities index edged up 0.2
percent and the Thomson Reuters emerging Europe index
rose 0.26 percent.
The lira hit its highest since mid-Nov against a basket of
currencies and rose against the dollar.
Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Friday the
bank will use necessary instruments to ensure lira appreciation
in 2012, adding the bank's first priority was for inflation to
remain stable at low levels.
The cost of insuring Turkey's debt against default remained
at its highest since April 2009, however - at 337 basis points
in the five-year credit default swap market according to Markit
- and Turkish stocks fell 1 percent to six-week lows.
Turkey's current account gap and unorthodox monetary
policies have unnerved investors, while political risk was
highlighted by the arrest and jailing last week of a former
Turkish army chief.
Proximity to the euro zone is also a negative for Turkey.
"The deteriorating European situation will cause a
significant cyclical shock to ... Turkish GDP growth," said
analysts at BoA-Merrill Lynch in a client note.
"We expect Turkey to follow (the) euro zone into recession."
Hungary's credit default swaps retreated from recent record
highs, Budapest stocks jumped 2.0 percent and Hungarian
dollar bond spreads tightened as much as 39 basis points
as investors became more confident Hungary would strike a
financing deal with the International Monetary Fund and EU.
Hungary's government is willing to discuss any issues at IMF
talks this week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday. The
Fund and the European Union have both criticised a new law that
they say curbs the central bank's independence.
"From the comments, it's not like we are embarking on a
honeymoon period with Hungary, but it clearly shows the top guy
in government is willing to negotiate," said Costa.
Emerging market currencies were mixed, with the Romanian leu
recovering from earlier one-month lows after data
showing a shrinking trade deficit in Jan-Nov 2011.
The Serbian dinar rose 1 percent to a 12-day high
following central bank intervention at the end of last month.
Emerging sovereign debt spreads tightened by 2 basis
points to 274 bps over U.S. Treasuries.
Continuing the recent trend towards issuance in the Islamic
debt markets, Emirates NBD's Islamic unit released initial price
talk on a five-year benchmark sukuk.
(Additional reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by
Catherine Evans)