LONDON Aug 10 Emerging market stocks pulled back off three-month highs early on Friday as investors withdrew from riskier markets following disappointing trade date from China, while an interest rate rise in Serbia helped to shield its currency.

China's exports grew just 1.0 percent in July from a year earlier, much weaker than market expectations for an 8.6 percent rise, while imports grew 4.7 percent, against expectations for 7.2 percent.

"Poor Chinese numbers didn't boost optimism this morning with Asian regional bourses trading in (the) red," SEB told clients in a note.

"However the losses are quite modest and it doesn't look that a mass sell-off is about to take place."

Benchmark emerging stocks lost 0.28 percent, with Chinese stocks falling 0.24 percent on the session.

The cautious investor atmosphere also hit other equities, with Russian stocks falling by 1.46 percent and the rouble losing 0.55 against the dollar, but a strong oil price was expected to limit losses.

Russia's central bank as expected kept key interest rates unchanged for the eighth month in a row at a meeting on Friday as it attempts to balance growth and inflation concerns.

In Serbia, a rate rise on Thursday aimed at protecting the dinar seemed to have had the desired effect, as it gained 0.4 percent on Friday, following gains of 1.5 percent the previous session.

The cost of insuring Serbian five-year bonds against defeault, however, rose almost 30 basis points to 525 basis points, a three-year high, reflecting the concerns around its economy and the policies towards the bank of a new government.

The Hungarian forint fell 0.5 percent after two of Hungary's seven Monetary Council members told Reuters that the central bank was close to starting monetary easing via interest rate cuts in order to help boost the economy.

Belize's 2029 bond was trading at 6-month lows after the government laid out proposals for restructuring the debt.

Analysts said the proposals were worse than the market had expected, pushing yields up 3.5 percentage points on Thursday. The bond is now trading at 42 cents on the dollar.

