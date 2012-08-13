LONDON, Aug 13 Egypt's stock market rallied 0.7 percent on Monday after the country appeared to take a decisive step towards civilian rule, bucking a quarter percent fall in the broader emerging equity index driven mainly by weakness in China. Islamist President Mohamed Mursi dismissed Cairo's two top generals and quashed a military order that had curbed the new leader's powers. Its central bank is also to receive a $2 billion easy-terms loan from oil-rich Qatar to shore up depleted currency reserves . Cairo stocks extended the previous session's 0.2 percent gains. The Egyptian pound, which has been languishing near seven-year lows, firmed to 10-day highs versus the dollar but credit default swaps were unmoved, reflecting broader caution. Emad Mostaque, Middle East strategist at Religare, said that if the army accepted the dismissals, Egyptian stocks would be "a huge, huge buy within the next few days, (offering) the most near-term upside of any global market." In Kuwait, stocks hovered near eight-year lows as a political crisis weighed on sentiment. MSCI's emerging equity index slipped 0.3 percent, hit by Shanghai which fell 1.5 percent due to worries over company earnings. But MSCI's Emerging Europe index <.MIEE00000PUS gained 0.2 percent as Russia, its biggest component, jumped 1 percent on the back of stronger oil prices. Hungary's forint fell 0.5 percent versus the euro a day ahead of data expected to show the economy contracted in the second quarter. Two central bankers have suggested interest rates could be cut later this month. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by John Stonestreet)