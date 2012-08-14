(Repeats to give analyst's name and title after first quote)

LONDON Aug 14 Israeli shares and the shekel picked up on Tuesday after sharp falls driven by a spike in political risk, while emerging European currencies firmed modestly and emerging stocks rose 0.7 percent on expectations of more policy stimulus from global central banks.

Romania's leu rose 0.25 percent to one-month highs after data showed the economy pulled out of recession in the second quarter.

"French and German GDP printed a bit better than expected and that's lifting sentiment a bit and translating into better FX performance in emerging Europe," said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA FX and debt strategy at Citi.

Israeli assets sold off on Monday amid an intensifying debate on the prospects of war with Iran. But on Tuesday Tel Aviv stocks rose 0.4 percent, recouping some of the previous session's 1.6 percent losses while the shekel firmed 0.3 percent.

It had lost 1.4 percent to the dollar on Monday, hitting two-week lows. Israeli 5-year credit default swaps were unchanged around 150 basis points after jumping 13 bps.

Costa called the selloff "rumour-driven price action".

"Today we are past the panic wave and people are realising its not a blow-up story yet," Costa said. "But unfortunately, all these fears will keep investors cautious when it comes to buying anything in the region."

Egyptian shares rallied 1.3 percent to 5-month highs after Cairo took a decisive step towards civilian rule and also received a $2 billion backstop from Qatar. But political turmoil kept Kuwaiti shares near 8-year lows.

Broader emerging equities traded just off 3-month highs thanks to a positive close in China and better-than-expected GDP data from France and Germany. The euro zone economy however contracted in the second quarter and a key German business sentiment survey dropped.

Coming on top of lacklustre Chinese data, that has cemented expectations for more policy stimulus ahead. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Hugh Lawson)