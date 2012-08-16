LONDON, Aug 16 Emerging shares inched lower on Thursday, with weakness in Asia offset by an oil price-related rise in Russia and gains in Turkish bank stocks ahead of a monetary policy decision. Emerging market currencies were mostly little changed, but the Czech crown extended gains against the euro to a 3-month high, underpinned by a strong fiscal backdrop. MSCI's main emerging markets stock index slipped 0.18 percent, weighed down by declines in China, where the Commerce Ministry said the trade outlook for 2012 was worsening, and in India. The index is still up 6 percent on the year and near 3-month highs, buoyed by expectations of more central bank stimulus. Turkey's banking index jumped 1.2 percent in morning trade, pushing Istanbul's main share index up 0.7 percent ahead of the central bank's August policy meeting, with the lira flat. The central bank is expected to respond to slowing domestic growth and inflation by easing policy via an increase in the amount of lira reserves that commercial lenders can hold in foreign currencies and gold. Russia, the biggest component in the emerging Europe index, edged up 0.33 percent, helped by a spike in oil prices to above $116 per barrel, while Polish stocks gained 1.12 percent in thin trade, led by gains by No. 2 bank Pekao and refiner Lotos. "Poland stands out in CEEMEA for its robust growth outlook," Societe Generale wrote in a research note. Mainland Chinese markets were weaker, with alcohol producers among the top drags on benchmark indices after leading industry player Tsingtao Brewery posted first half earnings below expectations. India's main BSE stock index was down 0.44 percent. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Additional reporting by Chris Borowski in Warsaw; Editing by John Stonestreet)