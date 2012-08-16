UPDATE 4-T-Mobile US quarterly revenue, profit beat estimates
Feb 14 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly profit and revenue above estimates as promotional offers helped add more subscribers.
LONDON, Aug 16 Emerging shares inched lower on Thursday, with weakness in Asia offset by an oil price-related rise in Russia and gains in Turkish bank stocks ahead of a monetary policy decision. Emerging market currencies were mostly little changed, but the Czech crown extended gains against the euro to a 3-month high, underpinned by a strong fiscal backdrop. MSCI's main emerging markets stock index slipped 0.18 percent, weighed down by declines in China, where the Commerce Ministry said the trade outlook for 2012 was worsening, and in India. The index is still up 6 percent on the year and near 3-month highs, buoyed by expectations of more central bank stimulus. Turkey's banking index jumped 1.2 percent in morning trade, pushing Istanbul's main share index up 0.7 percent ahead of the central bank's August policy meeting, with the lira flat. The central bank is expected to respond to slowing domestic growth and inflation by easing policy via an increase in the amount of lira reserves that commercial lenders can hold in foreign currencies and gold. Russia, the biggest component in the emerging Europe index, edged up 0.33 percent, helped by a spike in oil prices to above $116 per barrel, while Polish stocks gained 1.12 percent in thin trade, led by gains by No. 2 bank Pekao and refiner Lotos. "Poland stands out in CEEMEA for its robust growth outlook," Societe Generale wrote in a research note. Mainland Chinese markets were weaker, with alcohol producers among the top drags on benchmark indices after leading industry player Tsingtao Brewery posted first half earnings below expectations. India's main BSE stock index was down 0.44 percent. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Additional reporting by Chris Borowski in Warsaw; Editing by John Stonestreet)
MOSCOW, Feb 14 Two of Russian food retailer Lenta's top shareholders may sell some of their holdings in the near future, banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday, capitalising on early signs of economic recovery in Russia and higher oil prices.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 South Africa's rand raced to its firmest in more than 15 months against the dollar on Tuesday, helped by improved risk appetite and jobs data suggesting the economy is improving.