LONDON Aug 20 Emerging equities seesawed around flat on Monday, trading near 12-day lows due to weakness in Chinese stocks though losses were capped by an uptick on west European markets where investors are positioning for action from the European Central Bank.

MSCI's emerging equity index, which lost almost 1 percent last week, stayed flat though its biggest component, China, closed down 0.4 percent after hitting March 2009 lows .

Investors are mostly staying on the sidelines though European sentiment was bolstered by a German media report that the ECB is contemplating action which would effectively lower the yields on Spanish and Italian debt..

China's central bank meanwhile has dashed investors' expectations of a speedy cut to banks' required reserve ratios. The resulting tight liquidity has pushed up interest rate swaps to three-month highs.

Offshore one-year dollar-yuan non-deliverable forwards traded at 6.4520, the highest since mid-December 2011, implying a yuan depreciation of more than 1 percent over the next 12 months.

Russian stocks fell 0.8 percent to two-week lows, despite a slight recovery in oil prices to above $114 a barrel while Polish and Hungarian stocks also lost 0.9-1 percent, tracking weakness on west European bourses.

South African stocks however rose 0.3 percent, recovering some of Friday's losses. But they stayed off recent record highs as locally-listed shares in platinum miner Lonmin fell 4 percent on continued fears of labour violence.

Tensions with Iran kept Israeli risk insurance costs elevated, with Markit data showing 5-year credit default swaps at the highest since mid-June.

