LONDON Aug 21 Emerging stocks and several
central European currencies rose on Tuesday on optimism the
European Central Bank will intervene to curb peripheral debt
yields, though the Romanian leu fell after a court decision
likely to prolong political uncertainty.
The European Central Bank poured cold water on a report over
the weekend that it was considering capping inflamed borrowing
costs by buying struggling euro zone countries' bonds if they
breached a certain level. Nevertheless hopes for intervention
remain high.
The fortunes of emerging European markets are closely linked
to those of the crisis-hit euro zone, though these markets have
also attracted flows diverted from the currency bloc.
"Euro-based EM currencies have enjoyed a happy summer," said
SocGen analysts in a client note.
"It strongly looks as if ... (they) have benefited from the
diversification from western European investments."
The Hungarian forint rose half a percent against
the euro towards recent 11-month highs and the Czech crown
hit its highest since early May.
Emerging stocks rose 0.7 percent, with Russian
stocks jumping more than 2 percent, helped by higher oil
prices. Emerging sovereign debt spreads were trading at
five-month lows.
The Romanian leu fell 0.2 percent after Romania's
Constitutional Court invalidated a referendum to impeach
suspended President Traian Basescu on Tuesday, a decision that
would return him to office and could prolong his power struggle
with prime minister Victor Ponta.
Romanian debt insurance costs, however, were trading at
their lowest in more than three months in the five-year credit
default swap market, according to Markit.
Markets in Turkey, Nigeria and the Gulf were closed for
holidays on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)