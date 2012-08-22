LONDON Aug 22 Emerging equities eased 0.6 percent on Wednesday on continued weakness in Chinese markets and a setback for European bourses while on currencies, the Hungarian forint fell from 11-month highs hit in the previous session.

Investors are clinging to hopes of policy action from global central banks especially the European Central Bank, as weak export numbers from Japan highlighted worries about the fragile global economy. Poor earnings from London-listed miner BHP Billiton reinforced these concerns as the company said it would shelve some copper projects until global demand improved.

Investors in emerging markets have also taken to the sidelines, watching the rise in U.S. Treasury yields which hit 3-month highs on Tuesday.

In China, Shanghai stocks fell a further 0.5 percent, staying near recent 3-1/2 year lows as the central bank has so far steered clear of delivering an expected stimulus.

That pushed the broader emerging index lower while emerging European stocks also fell, with Russia and Hungary slumping around 1 percent and South Africa and Poland losing 0.5 percent

On currencies the forint was the biggest loser, falling 0.5 percent versus the euro after a sharp rise in the previous session that was fuelled by optimism in eastern Europe over possible ECB support for Spain and Italy.

The Romanian leu eased 0.3 percent after touching six-week highs on Tuesday. A constitutional court on Tuesday struck down a referendum to impeach the country's president and the government said it would accept the decision.

However, the currency looks vulnerable to further losses as it is unclear if the political turmoil will prevent Bucharest from adhering to the terms of an IMF loan programme.

On bonds, Belize's 2029 dollar bond traded at a three-year low of 32 cents on the dollar after ratings agencies warned investors on Tuesday to expect steep losses on the bond. Belize has missed the August coupon payment and has made little headway in its debt restructuring talks.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Stephen Nisbet)