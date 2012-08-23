LONDON Aug 23 Emerging stocks rose nearly 1 percent towards their highest in over three months and sovereign debt spreads traded around their tightest in a year on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled more policy easing was on its way.

The Fed is likely to deliver another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably, minutes from its latest meeting suggested on Wednesday.

Riskier emerging markets have benefited from the hunt for yield triggered by monetary easing by developed market central banks in the past few years.

Benchmark emerging equities gained 0.85 percent and emerging sovereign debt spreads edged in by one basis point over U.S. Treasury yields, which dipped from recent three-month highs.

Chinese stocks ended higher after resources stocks were buoyed by local media reports of support for high-energy consuming industries, despite a disappointing Chinese factory survey for August.

Russian stocks rose over two percent as oil jumped more than $1 a barrel above $116. Russia's five-year credit default swaps fell five basis points to 158 bps, according to Markit, close to their lowest levels in a year, while Hungary's 5-year CDS, which have plummeted 200 bps this year, edged down a further 2 bps to 425 bps.

Emerging European stocks and currencies were generally stronger, though prices slipped after euro zone flash PMIs signalled recession in the main trading partner of emerging Europe.

Czech stocks hit four-month highs and Turkish stocks rose to their highest since May 2011.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)