LONDON Aug 28 Emerging equities slipped to
three-week lows on Tuesday, pressured by global growth worries
and uncertainly over central bank action, but in Egypt hopes for
political stability boosted the Cairo stock index to the highest
in 5-1/2 weeks.
MSCI's emerging equity index eased 0.2 percent
after losing 0.5 percent on Monday when London was shut.
Chinese shares which comprise a fifth of the index rebounded
almost 1 percent off 3-1/2 year lows hit on Monday after
Premier Wen Jiabao pledged steps to stabilise exports but did
not mention "formal" policy easing..
This was seen by some as diminishing the chances of Beijing
cutting bank reserve requirements or interest rates.
Markets are also on edge ahead of Friday's speech by the
U.S. Federal Reserve's Ben Bernanke who could offer clues as to
when the next round of Fed money printing may start.
Egyptian shares bucked the weaker trend after an
anti-government rally failed to muster support and hopes built
of aid from the International Monetary Fund. President Mohamed
Mursi also told Reuters there were no plans to devalue the
pound.
"One catalyst is the suggestion of a bit more political
stability as the generals have retired, and the second is the
new flow of Middle East money which helps the balance of
payments and that's bringing more positive sentiment towards
Egyptian equities," Citi strategist Luis Costa said.
Egypt's benchmark 2020 dollar bond rose to new Sept. 2011
highs, with the yield down 100 basis points since Aug 1.
Egyptian 5-year CDS fell 15 bps to 485 bps, Markit said.
In Hungary, the forint was flat against the euro
ahead of a central bank meeting that carries a small chance of a
rate cut. Hungarian short-end bonds have rallied about 40 basis
points in August, helped by expectations of looming rate cuts.
"At this point, I wouldn't pay the front-end (of bond and
swap curves)," Costa said. "I think the central bank is gearing
for a cut, whether today or at the Sept meeting."