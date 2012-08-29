LONDON Aug 29 Emerging stocks hit their lowest levels in nearly four weeks on Wednesday, pressured by a sharp drop in Chinese shares on fading hopes for monetary easing from Beijing.

The Hungarian forint hit a one-month low following a rate cut in the previous session.

Shanghai shares closed 1 percent lower at their weakest since Feb 2009, as hopes faded for a further cut in Chinese banks' reserve requirements any time soon.

China is the largest country component of the MSCI benchmark emerging equities index, which hit its lowest since early August.

Markets are also jittery ahead of a key speech by U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday and are awaiting details of the European Central Bank's response to the region's debt crisis.

Emerging European currencies fell, with Hungary's forint dropping half a percent to a one-month low against the euro after the Hungarian central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Tuesday, the first easing in more than two years.

The zloty also dropped 0.7 percent to a one-month low after Poland's central bank head said on Tuesday that the bank may start cutting rates sooner than previously expected.

