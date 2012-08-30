LONDON Aug 30 Waning expectations of immediate stimulus action from central banks in China and the West pushed emerging equities lower for the fifth session in a row on Thursday.

The Hungarian forint and Turkish lira led losses on high-yield currencies.

Investors are counting down the hours to Friday's central bankers' meeting in Jackson Hole at which Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak. But signs he may hold back from announcing more money-printing at this point have taken a toll on stocks and commodities as well as peripheral euro zone bonds.

Emerging equities fell 0.6 percent to one-month lows while Chinese shares closed near February 2009 lows, hit by the central bank's apparent reluctance to cut interest rates or banks' reserve ratios.

"Markets are in wait-and-see mode but disappointment risk is high," said Benoit Anne, head of emerging markets strategy at Societe Generale.

He was referring to both the Bernanke speech and next week's European Central Bank meeting that investors hope will unveil plans for Spanish and Italian bond buying.

Elsewhere, a rate cut by Hungary on Tuesday has hit the forint, leading to a 1.6 percent decline againstg the euro since Monday. It slipped half a percent to fresh five-week lows on Thursday..

Poland's zloty fell 0.5 percent as weak growth data boosted chances of a rate cut next week

The Turkish lira also lost more ground after the central bank governor recently hinted at the possibility of a rate cut.

"These are country-specific developments. The rate cut in Hungary was negative for the currency in the context of this year's spectacular rally," Anne said. "In Turkey, markets have over-reacted to a bit of dovishness on part of the cenral bank."

Elsewhere the tightly controlled Ukrainian hryvnia weakened 0.10 percent to new 33-month lows against the dollar on growing expectations of a devaluation after October elections. . The International Monetary Fund, which has demanded more hryvnia flexibility, has started a visit to Kiev.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)