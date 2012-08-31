LONDON Aug 31 Emerging market shares were flat near one-month lows on Friday, pressured by uncertainty over a new round of central bank stimulus for major economies and persistent weakness on Chinese markets.

MSCI's main emerging markets index was on track for a monthly loss after two months of gains while Shanghai, its biggest component, slid to its lowest close since Feb 2009, falling for the fourth month in a row.

Hopes have waned that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will provide a clear sign that the Fed's third batch of quantitative easing is imminent when he speaks at a central bankers' conference later on Friday..

Despite an apparent uptick in the U.S. economy, the picture elsewhere remains dire, with Japan posting surprisingly weak industrial output this week, Indian growth near three-year lows and Poland's economy slowing more than expected.

Emerging European stocks, however, rose 0.8 percent after three days of heavy losses, tracking gains on Western European bourses that were buoyed by Spanish and Italian markets.

On currencies, a bounce in the euro fuelled gains for central Europe, with the zloty and forint rising 0.3 percent each .

The Russian rouble, South African rand and Turkish lira stayed near one-month lows to the dollar .

Ukraine's hryvnia touched a fresh 33-month low against the greenback on growing expectations of a post-election devaluation. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Patrick Graham)