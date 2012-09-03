LONDON, Sept 3 Emerging stocks rose half a percent on Monday, helped by expectations of monetary easing in the world's largest economies, while the Hungarian forint approached five-week lows following a rate cut last week.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday left the door wide open to a further easing of monetary policy, saying the stagnation in the U.S. labour market was a "grave concern," but he stopped short of providing a clear signal of imminent action.

Emerging stocks have risen 1 percent from four-week lows set on Friday before Bernanke's speech, with U.S. policy easing expectations generally boosting higher-yielding markets.

U.S. markets are shut on Monday for the Labour Day holiday.

Chinese stocks rose 0.6 percent, helped by strength in the property sector after weaker-than-expected economic data spurred hopes that Beijing will act to stem the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

Markets are also looking ahead to a possible rate cut and bond-buying plan from the European Central Bank on Thursday.

The forint fell 0.4 percent against the euro to within sight of five-week lows after the central bank cut rates by 25 basis points last week, with more cuts expected.

Hungarian five-year bond yields are at one-year lows following the surprise cut, while Polish debt is at one-month lows on increased rate cut expectations.

The zloty also approached five-week lows against the euro.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Toby Chopra)