LONDON, Sept 4 Emerging stocks hit six-day highs on Tuesday in signs of optimism ahead of a key European Central Bank meeting this week, while the zloty fell ahead of a Polish central bank meeting with investors expecting future rate cuts.

ECB President Mario Draghi is expected to set out a programme for buying peripheral euro zone debt on Thursday, a move which would encourage buying of risky assets.

Federal Chairman Ben Bernanke's Jackson Hole speech on Friday also kept hopes alive for U.S. monetary easing, expected to drive funds into higher-yielding securities.

Benchmark emerging equities have risen more than 1 percent from four-week lows set just before Bernanke's speech.

But stocks trimmed earlier gains after Chinese shares , the biggest constituent of the MSCI index, fell more than 1 percent to their lowest close since March 2009. Investors are less confident of prospects for Chinese monetary easing.

Emerging European currencies were generally weaker, with the zloty down 0.75 percent ahead of a Sept 4-5 Polish central bank meeting expected to shed light on how soon interest rates could drop to boost a slowing economy.

The Ukrainian hryvnia hit new 33-month lows as IMF officials continue their visit to Kiev to discuss budget plans.

Tapping into broad-based demand for emerging market debt, Romania mandated banks on Tuesday to increase an existing 750 million euro bond due in 2018, according to Thomson Reuters news and information service IFR.

