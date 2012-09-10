LONDON, Sept 4 Turkey and Poland were among the stronger regional performers on Monday as emerging stocks hit fresh two-week highs in the aftermath of the European Central Bank's plan last week to buy peripheral euro zone debt.

Benchmark emerging equities have risen more than 3.5 percent since the ECB detailed its plan on Thursday, in a stampede to risky assets.

Emerging sovereign debt spreads steadied at 302 basis points over U.S. Treasuries on Monday, just above their tightest levels in 14 months.

The pace of gains eased, however, as investors awaited a Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week. Below-forecast U.S. jobs data on Friday fanned speculation the Fed may launch more monetary stimulus.

"The announcement of QE3 this week would cement the much more constructive tone for global emerging markets," said SEB analysts in a client note.

"If the bullish signal is confirmed, there is room for further emerging market FX appreciation, with EM currencies set to be the best asset in the period ahead, overtaking EM fixed income in the process."

Turkish stocks hit fresh 15-month highs on rate cut expectations, and Polish stocks hit three-week highs, though Russian stocks dipped from Friday's four-month highs.

In currency markets, the Czech crown hit its highest in more than five months, but the shekel hit a one-month low.

Concerns that a solution to the European debt crisis will not be found, rising inflation expectations and an unclear budget outlook led the Bank of Israel to leave short-term interest rates unchanged last month, minutes of the discussions showed on Monday.

