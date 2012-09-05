LONDON, Sept 5 Emerging stocks fell one percent
on Wednesday to their lowest in five weeks, as markets grew
nervous ahead of the European Central Bank's Thursday meeting,
and the zloty hit six-week lows with markets looking to future
Polish rate cuts.
Riskier emerging markets rallied in recent weeks on
expectations the ECB will spell out a programme on Thursday for
buying peripheral debt.
But jitters are setting in, and euro zone data on Wednesday
showed the bloc was likely to have slipped back into recession
in the current quarter.
"We have had a good summer, there was a lot of anticipation
about the ECB and people are just trimming their positions,"
said Gaelle Blanchard, emerging markets strategist at SocGen.
The MSCI emerging equities index fell one percent
to its lowest since July 27. Russian stocks fell one
percent to five-day lows.
The zloty hit six-week lows and Polish five-year
bond yields steadied after hitting record lows in the
previous session ahead of a central bank policy decision on
Wednesday that could give clues on how soon borrowing costs may
be cut to stimulate a slowing economy.
Polish rates are currently at 4.75 percent.
"The market is very aggressive in terms of pricing in rate
cuts in Poland, a little bit too aggressive," said Blanchard.
Following a surprise Hungarian rate cut last week, the
forint is also close to six-week lows and five-year
yields are near their lowest in nearly a year.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Ron Askew)