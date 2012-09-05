LONDON, Sept 5 Emerging stocks fell one percent on Wednesday to their lowest in five weeks, as markets grew nervous ahead of the European Central Bank's Thursday meeting, and the zloty hit six-week lows with markets looking to future Polish rate cuts.

Riskier emerging markets rallied in recent weeks on expectations the ECB will spell out a programme on Thursday for buying peripheral debt.

But jitters are setting in, and euro zone data on Wednesday showed the bloc was likely to have slipped back into recession in the current quarter.

"We have had a good summer, there was a lot of anticipation about the ECB and people are just trimming their positions," said Gaelle Blanchard, emerging markets strategist at SocGen.

The MSCI emerging equities index fell one percent to its lowest since July 27. Russian stocks fell one percent to five-day lows.

The zloty hit six-week lows and Polish five-year bond yields steadied after hitting record lows in the previous session ahead of a central bank policy decision on Wednesday that could give clues on how soon borrowing costs may be cut to stimulate a slowing economy.

Polish rates are currently at 4.75 percent.

"The market is very aggressive in terms of pricing in rate cuts in Poland, a little bit too aggressive," said Blanchard.

Following a surprise Hungarian rate cut last week, the forint is also close to six-week lows and five-year yields are near their lowest in nearly a year.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Ron Askew)