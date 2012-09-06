LONDON, Sept 6 Emerging stocks inched up from five-week lows on Thursday before a European Central Bank meeting that could produce a much-anticipated bond-buying programme, while Ukraine's hryvnia was flat after central bank action raised it off 2-1/2 year lows.

All eyes are on the ECB's policy announcement at 1145 GMT and President Mario Draghi's news conference at 1230 GMT, as markets look for details of potential bond-buying which could significantly lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.

A string of leaks from euro zone officials has provided markets with confidence that Draghi will back up his July 26 vow to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro.

Investors pushed MSCI's main emerging index 0.3 percent higher after two days of losses while emerging European stocks jumped 1 percent.

Shanghai rebounded 0.7 percent off 3-1/2 year lows after reports the government had approved over $100 billion worth of rail projects.

Turkish shares, one of the best emerging performers of 2012, touched new 16-month highs on hopes of policy easing.

On currencies, the Polish zloty bounced 0.5 percent off Wednesday's six-week lows while the Hungarian and Czech currencies rose 0.3 percent .

Ukraine's hryvnia, meanwhile, was at one-week highs, having been lifted off December 2009 lows thanks to dollar-selling by state-run Oshchadny Bank on Wednesday. The currency, pegged at about 8 per dollar since early 2010, hit a low of 8.18 on Tuesday and is now trading at 8.14 per dollar.

Analysts attribute the plunge to the redemption of government bonds by foreign investors who chose not to reinvest. Weak foreign trade and current account data have boosted conviction that a devaluation looms after October elections.

"High devaluation fears and the abundance of extra liquidity may still pressure both the interbank and cash FX market," ING analysts wrote. "We believe this will continue and (the hryvnia/dollar exchange rate) may end up testing new 3-year lows."

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)