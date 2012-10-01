LONDON Oct 1 Robust manufacturing data from Russia pushed its stock market 1 percent higher on Monday, bucking the generally weaker trend in emerging equity markets while central European currencies firmed modestly as the euro recovered from lows.

Weak purchasing managers surveys have underscored the fragile state of the world economy, with manufacturing data from China offering proof of a seventh straight quarter of slowing growth, while euro zone PMIs showed the bloc has likely fallen back into recession.

MSCI's main emerging markets index eased 0.12 percent after gaining almost 7 percent in the July-September period, recouping most of the losses from the second quarter. Chinese and South Korean markets, which together make up a third of the index, were closed for a holiday.

But Russian equities jumped despite slightly weaker oil prices as PMIs showed the economy expanding at the fastest pace in four months, suggesting resilience in the face of slowing growth.

The rouble did not benefit however, trading flat to the dollar.

The Czech crown and Polish zloty rose 0.2 percent against the euro as the latter rose off three-week lows hit earlier in the day. The crown has posted two weeks of losses that took it to six-week lows after the central bank cut interest rates and hinted at more steps to weaken the currency.

"Euro/dollar is rebounding so central European currencies are also rising, overshadowing the fact that PMIs have been disappointing everywhere," said Thu Lan Nguyen, an emerging markets strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Poland is widely expected to initiate a rate cut cycle on Wednesday but conflicting signals from the 10-member central bank board are making markets uncertain, some analysts said.

"A rate cut could lead to near-term zloty weakness as it is not yet full discounted by markets currently," Credit Agricole analysts told clients.

