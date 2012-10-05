(Corrects typo in paragraph 7 to "slumped")
LONDON, Oct 5 South Africa's rand plunged 2
percent on Friday to just shy of a three-year low against the
dollar as labour unrest swept the country, while Turkish assets
stabilised after the previous day's sell-off caused by political
concerns.
South Africa's economy is under increasing strain from waves
of wildcat strikes, which first hit the mining sector and have
lately spread to factory workers and truckers.
The rand has fallen for seven out of eight sessions
and is on track for its biggest weekly loss in over a year.
"This is a continuation of the theme we have seen play out
for the past week or two ... (but) a lot of bond investors are
now hedging their positions, and that is impacting the
currency," Manik Narain, a strategist at UBS, said.
South African bonds have been in demand by foreign investors
since Citi announced in April they would be included from
October in its key WGBI global bond index, but many investors
say those flows are starting to taper off.
Johannesburg stocks rose 1 percent after three days
of losses as mining shares benefited from higher commodity
prices and the weak rand.
Turkey's lira stabilised off three-week lows and its
stock index gained 1 percent after border tensions with Syria
did not escalate. Turkish assets slumped on
Thursday after Turkish artillery retaliated following deadly
Syrian attacks on a border village.
In emerging Europe, the forint hit a two-week high, gaining
0.7 percent versus the euro, after Hungary abandoned a
plan to tax central bank transactions, removing a stumbling
block in aid talks with international lenders.
Russia's rouble was flat after the central bank kept key
interest rates unchanged at its monthly policy meeting, though
it kept a hawkish bias. Stocks rose 2 percent
after a 4 percent jump in Brent crude on Thursday.
Markets were awaiting monthly U.S. jobs data due at 1230
GMT, which might show whether recent indications of a growth
pickup in the world's biggest economy are accurate.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Sujata Rao; editing by Jane
Baird)