LONDON, Oct 9 Emerging stocks were little
changed on Tuesday as hopes that China's markets could be opened
up further to offshore investors counterbalanced growth warnings
from the International Monetary Fund.
Chinese stocks jumped 2 percent after a report in
the China Daily said market regulators had promised to speed up
approvals for quotas for foreigners investing in the country's
markets.
The International Monetary Fund said on Monday the global
economic slowdown was worsening as it cut its growth forecasts
for the second time since April.
Emerging markets are still expected to grow four times as
fast as advanced economies, but the IMF took a sharp knife to
its estimates for India and Brazil, with the latter now seen
growing slower than the United States this year.
China is the largest component of the MSCI emerging stocks
index, which was steady on the day. Emerging sovereign
debt spreads widened by five basis points over U.S.
Treasuries.
The rand rose 1.5 percent, recovering ground after
hitting 3-1/2 year lows in the previous session due to strikes
that have hit the mining, manufacturing and transport sectors.
South Africa's five-year credit default swaps rose 2 bps to
3-1/2 month highs of 165 bps, according to Markit, and have
risen nearly 50 bps since August.
"Costs to insure five-year South African credit risk were
seen rising during the last three months, while other countries
in EEMEA enjoyed huge tightening," said analysts at SEB in a
client note.
"The sell-off was caused by fears that labour unrest in the
country is spreading from mining to other sectors as well."
Emerging European currencies were mostly steady. The Serbian
dinar approached three-month highs ahead of an
expected rate rise.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by John Stonestreet)