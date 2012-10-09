LONDON, Oct 9 Emerging stocks were little changed on Tuesday as hopes that China's markets could be opened up further to offshore investors counterbalanced growth warnings from the International Monetary Fund. Chinese stocks jumped 2 percent after a report in the China Daily said market regulators had promised to speed up approvals for quotas for foreigners investing in the country's markets. The International Monetary Fund said on Monday the global economic slowdown was worsening as it cut its growth forecasts for the second time since April. Emerging markets are still expected to grow four times as fast as advanced economies, but the IMF took a sharp knife to its estimates for India and Brazil, with the latter now seen growing slower than the United States this year. China is the largest component of the MSCI emerging stocks index, which was steady on the day. Emerging sovereign debt spreads widened by five basis points over U.S. Treasuries. The rand rose 1.5 percent, recovering ground after hitting 3-1/2 year lows in the previous session due to strikes that have hit the mining, manufacturing and transport sectors. South Africa's five-year credit default swaps rose 2 bps to 3-1/2 month highs of 165 bps, according to Markit, and have risen nearly 50 bps since August. "Costs to insure five-year South African credit risk were seen rising during the last three months, while other countries in EEMEA enjoyed huge tightening," said analysts at SEB in a client note. "The sell-off was caused by fears that labour unrest in the country is spreading from mining to other sectors as well." Emerging European currencies were mostly steady. The Serbian dinar approached three-month highs ahead of an expected rate rise. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by John Stonestreet)