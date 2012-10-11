LONDON Oct 11 Turkish stocks hit 17-month highs on Thursday, shrugging off an escalating conflict with Syria as data showed an improving current account picture while the Czech crown lost 0.3 percent after comments by the central bank governor.

South African assets gained as more truckers returned to work after weeks of strikes.

Turkish stocks jumped, the lira gained 0.3 percent and bond yields slipped 20 basis points after data showed the current account deficit narrowing significantly, stoking expectations of a rating upgrade..

"The ratings agencies have argued that an upgrade depends on evidence of an improving (current account deficit) position - well now it's improving," said Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets research at Standard Bank.

The Czech crown fell 0.25 percent after central bank governor Miroslav Singer was quoted as saying the bank is ready to intervene to weaken the currency if it feels there is a risk of long-term deflation pressure.

The comments come a day after dovish remarks from Poland's prime minister and central bankers hit the zloty.

"We are seeing more and more verbal intervention. What's interesting is that you have more emerging currencies getting polluted by these kinds of comments," said Guillaume Salomon, emerging market strategist at Societe Generale, citing the zloty, rand and the crown as examples.

South African stocks rose a quarter of a percent and the rand jumped 1.15 percent to the dollar, lifting it to a three-day high as hopes grew that the strikes could soon end.

The rand hit a 3-1/2 year low hit earlier this week on fears the labour unrest would seriously derail growth and investment.

Broader emerging markets were flat weighed down by a 0.8 percent loss in China and continued worries over Spain which was downgraded by S&P to BBB-, a notch above junk.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Patrick Graham)