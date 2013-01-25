LONDON Jan 25 The Hungarian forint hit 10-day
lows versus the euro on Friday after poor economic data
reinforced rate cut expectations while weakness in Asia took
emerging equities to their lowest since early January.
Central European currencies failed to recover despite a
buoyant IFO business sentiment reading in Germany.
The forint fell 0.6 percent, approaching recent 7-month lows
as poor retail sales suggested the central bank could extend its
rate cutting campaign. The Polish data on Thursday pushed the
zloty to a 5-month low.
"If you look at Central Europe you see a lot of weakness...
In Hungary we again had a batch of horrible numbers so with the
exceptions of a few credits such as Turkey the picture is still
very depressed," said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA FX and fixed
income strategy at Citi.
"It's a very grey picture which reinforces that the
currencies won't perform well."
Central European stock markets in Warsaw and Budapest
however inched up, benefiting from gains in Western Europe.
Broader emerging equities lost 0.3 percent
trimming 2013 gains to just 1.2 percent and on track for the
biggest weekly loss since mid-November. The losses were driven
by weakness in Asia where currencies' strength against the yen
and dollar is causing foreigners to dump shares.
But in emerging Europe, the rouble jumped half a
percent to trade under 30 per dollar for the first time since
May 2012, supported by local tax payments and inflows to local
bond markets.
Russian stocks rose 0.7 percent while Turkish and
South African equities slipped off record
highs hit on Thursday.
Trading at around 9 per dollar, the South African rand
remained close to April 2009 lows hit earlier this week.
"There is a risk of further weakness in the rand, especially
as a weaker currency seems to be a desirable outcome for the
central bank," Societe Generale said in a note.
The rand was also supported by gains on South African bonds
as buyers crept back after this week's selloff.