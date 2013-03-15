LONDON, March 15 The South African rand fell on
Friday but remained above recent four-year-lows after a boost
from manufacturing data in the previous session, while the
rouble was flat after Russia's central bank kept interest rates
steady.
The rand, with an 8 percent fall the biggest loser among
major emerging currencies this year, fell as much as 0.5 percent
in morning trade.
Manufacturing on Thursday was stronger than expected but
analysts said demand is unlikely to be so strong for the rest of
the year in an economy buffeted by labour unrest over the past
year.
"We think any pullback in the rand is likely to be temporary
as a result of South Africa's intensifying idiosyncratic risks,"
Absa Capital said in a note, noting strikes in the country's
coal sector after widespread unrest last year.
The rouble was flat after Russia kept rates on hold as
expected but struck a dovish note. The subtle shift in its
policy statement comes after presidential aide Elvira Nabiullina
was named the new central bank governor to replace Sergei
Ignatyev whose term expires at the end of June
Emerging stocks fell 0.3 percent after being flat
in the previous session, with losses of 1 percent year-to-date.
The forint fell 0.7 percent as investors question
the independence of Hungary's central bank since the appointment
of Gyorgy Matolcsy, a close associate of Prime Minister Viktor
Orban, as bank governor.
But volumes of forint trade were low with the country's
markets closed for a national holiday.
Sources told Reuters Matolcsy's changes within the central
bank were creating a "sense of uncertainty."
The currency has recovered from nine-month lows this week,
helped by verbal intervention from government and central bank
officials.