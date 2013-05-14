LONDON May 14 Emerging shares broke a
three-session slide on Tuesday as stronger data from the United
States boosted risk sentiment, though Chinese stocks had their
biggest loss in three weeks and the shekel weakened on an
unexpected rate cut.
U.S. retail sales data improved in April, leading some
analysts to revise upwards their annual GDP forecasts, boosting
appetite for risky emerging assets.
MCSI's emerging shares benchmark was 0.2 percent
higher, with gainers including Turkey, which was edging
towards record highs. By contrast, Chinese shares had
their biggest falls in three weeks, weighed down by reported
curb on the property sector.
"The two things we are seeing now are quite a spike in
Japanese bond yields and strong U.S. numbers ... monetary policy
from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan is working quite
effectively," said Lars Christensen, head of emerging market
research at Dankse Bank. "The global backdrop is clearly
positive so that is positive for emerging markets."
Christensen added diminishing output in China was weighing
on emerging shares, while Polish flash GDP numbers meant
Poland's economy could be pushed into recession.
The zloty eased 0.2 percent after data showed
Polish quarterly GDP was weaker than expected at 0.4 percent.
The shekel fell more than half a percent to four-week
lows after Israel's central bank surprisingly cut rates by 25
basis points, prior to its meeting scheduled for 27 May, in an
attempt to stem the cuurency's rise.
The Serbian dinar was steady, with the Serbian
national bank expected to cut rates on Tuesday to mark the
beginning of an easing cycle to support a flagging economy.