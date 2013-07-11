LONDON, July 11 The Turkish lira lagged a Fed-driven rally in other emerging markets after weak balance of payments data underscored the economy's principal weakness.

Data showed the Turkish current account gap at a worse-than-expected $7.5 billion in May, almost 20 percent wider in Jan-May 2013 from year-ago levels. That, along with news of a 9 billion lira repo sale, knocked the lira off opening peaks to leave it slightly higher against the dollar.

Elsewhere, however, sentiment was firmer, with emerging equities up 2.5 percent, heading for their biggest one-day gain this year after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would not end its money-printing plan any time soon.

Much of this stimulus has found its way into emerging markets, chasing higher yields.

Investors dumped the dollar for the euro and emerging currencies after Fed boss Ben Bernanke on Wednesday implied stimulus would not end in September as markets had been betting. The Korean won hit one-month highs while the zloty and rouble rallied almost one percent to the dollar .

However the lira, which has been supported this week by over $6 billion in central bank interventions, trailed the rally and benchmark Turkish bond yields inched to new one-year highs above 9 percent as rate hike expectations mounted.

Foreign capital that had flooded in earlier this year continued to flee on fears over U.S. monetary policy and domestic political uncertainties.

Debt insurance costs in the five-year credit default swaps market eased, however, by 14 basis points to 211 bps, Markit said.

"The lira will probably trade down versus the dollar by the end of the day," said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA currency and debt strategy at Citi, noting the worsening current account gap.

"The financing conditions are getting harder, it is a very dangerous situation to be in."

He predicted local cash bonds and swaps would see more losses, with many foreign investors still trapped in the market which is pricing at least 250 basis points in rate hikes.

"In a market like this it depends on the local sell-side to provide the bid but they know a rate hike is inevitable so why would they buy the bonds at this level?" Costa said, adding the Fed-linked euphoria would soon wear off in emerging markets.

The Indian rupee, also dogged by a big current account deficit, languished near flat and bond yields rose after hawkish central bank comments. The Indonesian rupiah traded at 3-1/2 year lows against the dollar even after the central bank surprised with a half point rate rise.

The South African rand rose to a one-week high to the dollar while bond yields fell 9.5 bps.

Spreads on emerging sovereign debt index widened 6 basis points over Treasuries as U.S. yields rose. Turkish spreads were flat after widening 16 bps on Wednesday while the country's 2030 dollar bond rose 2.4 points according to Tradeweb, reversing some of the previous session's 4 point loss.