LONDON, July 23 The Turkish lira eyed one-month
highs on Tuesday as investors geared up for an interest rate
hike, while Hungarian assets dipped on an expected rate cut and
concern about new, unorthodox government policies.
The Turkish central bank is almost certain to raise rates to
shore up the currency, attract investors and help narrow a
gaping current account deficit. Its move may be relatively
modest, however, after recent criticism from Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan's economic team of a "high interest rate lobby".
All 17 economists in a Reuters poll expect the central bank
to raise its overnight lending rate by 50 to 150 basis points
and keep its policy rate and borrowing rate on hold.
"My expectation is that they will hike the upper end of the
corridor by 100 basis points. They will leave all other rates
unchanged," said Mohammed Kazmi, emerging market analysts at
RBS. "The concern is if they do less than 100 basis points, it
will be taken quite badly by the market."
Hungary's central bank, in contrast, is expected to deliver
a 12th successive rate cut to a new low of 4 percent to aid the
weak economy. Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy will for the first time
speak afterwards, giving "guidance" on rate decisions.
Investors are also focused on the move by the chief
executive of the country's leading bank, OTP, to sell nearly all
his shares shortly after the announcement of government plans to
change the terms of private foreign currency loans, a move
likely to lead to losses for the banks.
Both Hungary and Turkey have rattled the markets in the past
couple of years with unorthodox government and central bank
measures. Investors' initial uncertainty has largely given way
to enthusiasm, however, although Turkey has seen a dramatic
sell-off in recent weeks following anti-government protests.
"The direction of policy has been very clear for the past
two years, so there is no change," John-Paul Smith, emerging
markets strategist at Deutsche, said of Hungary.
The lira approached one-month highs against the
dollar before trimming its gains, while Turkish stocks
rose 1 percent and government bond yields edged down.
The central bank has spent more than $6 billion to support
the lira this year. But on Tuesday it injected 6 billion lira
($3.14 billion) into the market in a one-week repo operation.
The forint fell a quarter percent and Hungarian
stocks dropped towards three-month lows set last week.
Broad emerging stocks rallied more than 1 percent
to six-week highs, and emerging sovereign debt spreads
tightened by 1 basis point to 320 bps over U.S. Treasuries.
Emerging markets sold off sharply in late May and June on
expectations of a withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus. But they
have started to recover in recent weeks helped by more cautious
comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
Emerging shares have risen 9 percent in the past four weeks,
but are still down 8.5 percent on the year.
Chinese stocks jumped more than 2 percent
on Tuesday, with rail and building materials companies rising on
plans to boost railway expansion.
Elsewhere, Israel made progress on its 2013-2014 budget
plans. The shekel strengthened towards a
one-week high, nearing a 23-month high hit on May 9.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Philip Baillie)