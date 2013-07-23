LONDON, July 23 The Turkish lira eyed one-month highs on Tuesday as investors geared up for an interest rate hike, while Hungarian assets dipped on an expected rate cut and concern about new, unorthodox government policies.

The Turkish central bank is almost certain to raise rates to shore up the currency, attract investors and help narrow a gaping current account deficit. Its move may be relatively modest, however, after recent criticism from Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's economic team of a "high interest rate lobby".

All 17 economists in a Reuters poll expect the central bank to raise its overnight lending rate by 50 to 150 basis points and keep its policy rate and borrowing rate on hold.

"My expectation is that they will hike the upper end of the corridor by 100 basis points. They will leave all other rates unchanged," said Mohammed Kazmi, emerging market analysts at RBS. "The concern is if they do less than 100 basis points, it will be taken quite badly by the market."

Hungary's central bank, in contrast, is expected to deliver a 12th successive rate cut to a new low of 4 percent to aid the weak economy. Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy will for the first time speak afterwards, giving "guidance" on rate decisions.

Investors are also focused on the move by the chief executive of the country's leading bank, OTP, to sell nearly all his shares shortly after the announcement of government plans to change the terms of private foreign currency loans, a move likely to lead to losses for the banks.

Both Hungary and Turkey have rattled the markets in the past couple of years with unorthodox government and central bank measures. Investors' initial uncertainty has largely given way to enthusiasm, however, although Turkey has seen a dramatic sell-off in recent weeks following anti-government protests.

"The direction of policy has been very clear for the past two years, so there is no change," John-Paul Smith, emerging markets strategist at Deutsche, said of Hungary.

The lira approached one-month highs against the dollar before trimming its gains, while Turkish stocks rose 1 percent and government bond yields edged down.

The central bank has spent more than $6 billion to support the lira this year. But on Tuesday it injected 6 billion lira ($3.14 billion) into the market in a one-week repo operation.

The forint fell a quarter percent and Hungarian stocks dropped towards three-month lows set last week.

Broad emerging stocks rallied more than 1 percent to six-week highs, and emerging sovereign debt spreads tightened by 1 basis point to 320 bps over U.S. Treasuries.

Emerging markets sold off sharply in late May and June on expectations of a withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus. But they have started to recover in recent weeks helped by more cautious comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Emerging shares have risen 9 percent in the past four weeks, but are still down 8.5 percent on the year.

Chinese stocks jumped more than 2 percent on Tuesday, with rail and building materials companies rising on plans to boost railway expansion.

Elsewhere, Israel made progress on its 2013-2014 budget plans. The shekel strengthened towards a one-week high, nearing a 23-month high hit on May 9.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Philip Baillie)