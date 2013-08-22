LONDON Aug 22 Heavy selling engulfed emerging
markets again on Thursday with more currencies falling prey to
fears of higher global borrowing costs and a reduction in cheap
cash supplies from the United States.
While the Indian rupee and Turkish lira skidded to new
record lows against the dollar and the Indonesian rupiah slumped
to fresh four-year lows, currencies such as the Mexican peso and
the Korean won that have so far been spared the worst of the
recent selloff, are also now feeling the heat.
Market expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start
cutting back its $85 billion-a-month money printing programme
from September were maintained after minutes from the U.S
central bank's July meeting gave little new guidance on timing.
That drove a fresh spike in U.S. 10-year yields, the risk-free
rate against which all assets, including emerging markets, are
benchmarked.
"U.S. yields will go higher - that is obvious - and no one
wants to be exposed to assets in emerging markets which are very
sensitive to U.S. monetary policy," said Maarten-Jan Bakkum,
investment strategist for ING Investment Management's emerging
market funds.
As U.S. Treasury yields hit new two-year highs - they stand
around 120 basis points higher than early-May levels - more and
more investors dumped emerging assets.
Emerging equities fell for the fifth straight session to
bring 2013 losses to 13 percent. Bonds in emerging
currencies also sold off with average yields at almost 7 percent
on the main GBI-EM index - the highest in more than two years.
Currency weakening accelerated, forcing central banks to
step up their efforts to stem it.
Turkey pledged to increase dollar sales to sell $350 million
on Thursday after the lira hit a record low for the second day
in a row but analysts called for more steps. Turkish
stocks shed over 2 percent while bond yields rose.
"We expect further interest rate hikes or even an emergency
monetary policy meeting," said Ali Cakiroglu, a strategist at
HSBC in Istanbul.
Earlier, the Indian rupee fell another 1.5 percent to plumb
a new low past 65 per dollar, bringing losses since the
start of this week to around 5 percent.
Indonesia too suffered fresh losses and capital outflows,
triggering a warning from Fitch that weak policy management
could affect credit ratings for it and for India
Brazil will offer $4 billion on the spot market on Thursday,
boosting its efforts to curb the real's losses. The currency has
tumbled to near five-year lows despite some $30 billion
in central bank interventions via the swap markets.
The rand slumped to a new four-year low
MORE EMERGING MARKETS HIT
ING's Bakkum said bearishness had now extended beyond
India, South Africa, Turkey, Indonesia and Brazil - markets that
were hit first because of their reliance on foreign capital.
"The five that were in focus so far are obvious victims as
they need external capital to fund themselves but there are also
worries about economic growth," he said.
"Countries such as Thailand and Mexico that had strong
capital inflows and credit growth are also looking vulnerable as
their growth expectations were based on assumptions of strong
capital flows."
Data from Malaysia confirmed the worsening fundamentals of
emerging markets, showing an economic slowdown and an
evaporating current account surplus. That pushed the ringgit to
three-year lows.
The Thai baht too fell to three-year lows, forcing
the central bank to reassure markets it would act if needed,
while the Korean won fell to two-week lows.
Selling has also hit the Mexican peso which lost 2 percent
on Wednesday while Russia's rouble sank to almost a
four-year low versus a euro-dollar basket and data showed
central bank dollar sales of $3.7 billion in August.
Analysts are reluctant to call the end of the selloff. Of
the trillions of dollars that flooded into emerging markets over
the past decade, they note that very little has actually exited,
indicating scope for more huge outflows.
Data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, shows that in
the three months to end-July, global emerging equity funds it
tracks saw net outflows of about $8 billion. That equates to
just under 2 percent of total assets under management.
Funds dedicated to emerging dollar debt have shed a net $1
billion this year compared to $124 billion in assets, it says.
"In the medium and long term we are positive about emerging
markets. Flows into the asset class reflect a structural rather
than cyclical change in global asset allocation," said Thanasis
Petronikolos, head of emerging debt at Baring Asset Management.
"But in the short term there will be more fluctuations."