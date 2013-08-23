LONDON Aug 23 Emerging assets steadied on
Friday towards the end of a week of heavy selling as U.S.
Treasury yields stabilised, but equities and most currencies
headed nevertheless for their biggest weekly loss in many
months.
U.S. 10-year yields steadied just off two-year highs, having
risen in recent weeks on expectation that the Federal Reserve
could wind back stimulus that had helped pump up developing
markets.
Although a raft of upbeat data from major economies has
helped drive the rise in yields, analysts said the mood in
emerging markets could ultimately be lifted by a better global
economic performance.
"Emerging markets are heavily indexed into the behaviour of
the U.S. bond yield which seems to have stabilised a bit," said
John Lomax, head of emerging equity strategy at HSBC.
"All the markets with current account deficits have sold off
aggressively and almost disproportionately but a bit of rally
in the 10-year Treasury and some successful currency
intervention or rate rises in these countries could lead to a
bit of a relief rally," he added.
Brazil unveiled an extraordinary $60 billion currency
intervention plan to lift the real off near 5-year lows and the
move also helped steady losses on other currencies.
The Turkish central bank on Thursday said it would apply
more monetary tightening and boost forex-selling auctions.
The Indian rupee and Turkish lira stayed off the previous
session's record lows and non-deliverable forwards
in fact showed some investors were becoming nervous about their
short rupee positions, with one-month NDFs at 62 from the
current rate of 64.3.
Barclays predicted the rupee could firm to 61 per dollar in
coming months as the current account deficit stabilises.
Indonesia's rupiah however hit new four-year lows but
most emerging currencies rose as investors stepped in to buy
back beaten-down shares.
Despite the turmoil, Indonesia started a roadshow for a
dollar denominated sukuk, or islamic bond, that some market
players estimate could be as big as $2.5 billion.
The main emerging equity index rose 0.7 percent,
snapping its six-day losing streak but it has lost more than 3
percent so far this week. Korean, Indian and Turkish stocks rose
between 0.6-1.0 percent.
Oil prices traded above $110 a barrel thanks to the upbeat
data, providing a boost to Russian stocks and also the
rouble which stabilised off recent four-year lows versus its
euro-dollar basket
Emerging markets continue to see outflows however, with data
showing that over $3 billion fled sector funds in the past
week
