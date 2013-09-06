By Carolyn Cohn
| LONDON, Sept 6
LONDON, Sept 6 Emerging stocks rose on Friday,
heading for weekly gains of 2 percent as markets adjusted to the
idea of a withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus, though Polish
stocks were on track for steep losses on concern over a pensions
overhaul.
A reduction in the Federal Reserve's money-printing
programme is regarded as negative for flows to riskier assets.
But emerging markets have largely priced in the start of
tapering after the Fed's mid-September meeting, analysts say.
Emerging markets also got a slight boost from plans
announced by BRICS nations at this week's G20 meeting to launch
a $100 billion currency pool. Russia said on Friday the G20
communique would refer to slowing growth in developing
economies.
The main focus was on U.S. employment data at 1230 GMT,
expected to show the world's biggest economy added 180,000 jobs
last month.
"The markets will remain cautious ahead of the non-farm
payrolls, that will give us one of the most decisive inputs
ahead of the Fed's decision in the middle of this month," said
Thu Lan Nguyen, emerging markets strategist at Commerzbank in
Frankfurt. "The news about the BRICS countries pooling reserves
created some short-term relief."
The MSCI emerging equities index rose 0.25 percent
to a 2-1/2 week high, and has retraced much of the recent 6
percent losses made on worries about a U.S.-led military strike
on Syria.
Data released to clients late on Thursday showed, however,
that dedicated emerging equity funds posted losses of $4.37
billion in the week to Sept. 4, rising from $3.9 billion in the
week to Aug. 28.
Polish stocks rose more than 1 percent but were
heading for losses this week of 6.5 percent, and Polish bond
yields hit one-year highs after pension changes
announced earlier this week.
Under Poland's pension overhaul, private funds within the
state-guaranteed system would have their bond holdings
transferred to a state vehicle, but keep their equity holdings.
The worry is the changes will hurt the role of private funds
which have a major influence in markets, with the reduction in
demand for bonds hitting Poland's weighting in global bond
indices.
Emerging sovereign debt spreads tightened by 6 basis
points to 368 bps over rising U.S. Treasury yields. Emerging
market borrowers Mozambique, South Korea and Armenia have
announced bonds or bond roadshows this week.
Emerging bond funds saw net redemptions of $1.69 billion,
down from over $2 billion that fled in the previous week, banks
said in research notes.
The Turkish lira steadied above the previous day's
record lows, with comments by central bank governor Erdem Basci
last week that he would not raise interest rates keeping the
currency under pressure. The rupee hit a one-week high,
rebounding somewhat from recent record lows.
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )