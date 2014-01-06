LONDON Jan 6 Signs of a growth slowdown in
China pushed emerging shares down almost 1 percent on Monday,
while the Turkish lira, battered by messy politics, led losses
among emerging market currencies.
The lira slumped to a new record low against the dollar
as investors fretted about the central bank's reluctance
to tighten monetary policy, but other emerging currencies also
lost ground, with worries about China's slowdown pushing Asian
currencies to multi-month lows.
Purchasing managers' surveys showed China's services sector
activity dropped last month to its slowest since August 2011,
mirroring weaker factory expansion and confirming a slowdown in
the world's No.2 economy.
Mainland Chinese shares sank to five-month lows,
hit by the weaker data and new guidelines aimed at regulating
explosive shadow banking growth.
Worries about China also hit Asian markets, with the Korean
won seeing its biggest one-day loss in 6-1/2 months
while the Taiwan dollar hit six-month lows.
"There is enough evidence that China is avoiding a hard
landing but investors are not seeing evidence of structural
improvements," said Manik Narain, a strategist at UBS.
"Emerging markets have become increasingly reliant on
Chinese demand, and if the United States is having an
inward-looking recovery, EM does need China to bridge that gap."
The weakness in China pushed broader emerging equities to
four-month lows while emerging European stocks
fell 1.5 percent.
The Turkish lira fell 0.6 percent while benchmark
bond yields rose to nearly a one-year high above 10 percent
. Analysts said heavy foreign positioning in Turkish
bonds was a danger for the lira if currency losses induce
investors to sell their debt holdings.
Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA debt and FX strategy at Citi,
said foreigners had sold $1.5 billion worth of Turkish
government bonds in December, according to central bank data.
"Difficult to call the top on dollar/lira here, given the
poor political background. I don't think foreigners will hit the
panic button yet, but we continue to highlight a disconnect
between lira sentiment and positioning," Costa said in a note.
"The price action on the lira side will support further
pressure on bond yields."
Moscow stocks, opening after new year holidays, were
down 2.9 percent, catching up with equity losses in other
emerging markets. Most of Russia markets remains shut until
Thursday.
