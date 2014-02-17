By Natsuko Waki LONDON, Feb 17 Ukraine's sovereign bonds rose on Monday after opposition protesters ended a two-month occupation of Kiev's city hall, while emerging market stocks hit a 3-1/2-week high after upbeat Chinese lending data. Ukrainian opposition protesters opened a road to limited traffic, meeting an amnesty offer aimed at easing a stand-off over President Viktor Yanukovich's rule. The authorities withdrew riot police from a flashpoint district of the capital. Ukraine's dollar bonds maturing in 2014, 2020 2023 all rose around 1-2 points . But the country's hryvnia currency quickly erased gains to stand 0.6 percent down on the day at 8.82 per dollar in trading thinned by a market holiday in the United States. The market may see renewed pressure because, from Monday, Ukraine's importers are allowed to buy dollars again after a six-day ban. "Activity is small today. Tomorrow, we are likely to see very large activity," said a Kiev-based trader. Another trader said: "(We) hope the central bank steps in tomorrow to prevent the potential weakening of the hryvnia." The focus is on the central bank response, given that it has spent about 8 percent of its reserves on currency intervention in January alone, leaving them at $18 billion, an eight-year low. That is enough to cover roughly two months of imports - raising the possibility the bank will run out of ammunition unless it gets external support. "The National bank of Ukraine is running out of foreign exchange reserves so it's inevitable for the currency to fall," Neil Shearing, chief emerging market economist at Capital Economics, said. "The question is whether we see managed devaluation, to about 10-11 to the dollar, or messy and disorderly adjustment. In times of crisis, the currency tends to overshoot." The benchmark MSCI emerging share index rose 0.3 percent in relatively thin trading. Emerging market currencies were broadly steady to higher after data showed Chinese banks made 1.32 trillion yuan ($218 billion) of new yuan loans in January, the most for four years . The data suggested the world's second-largest economy may not be cooling as much as some fear, and helped send Shanghai shares to a two-month high. Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not disrupt its gradual pace of monetary stimulus withdrawal also helped stabilise sentiment. "(Chinese data) was obviously strong which is good for near-term growth. More generally, the market has taken a more sanguine view of Fed tapering," Shearing said. "For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see )