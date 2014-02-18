LONDON Feb 18 Emerging stocks dipped on Tuesday, led by a fall in Chinese shares following tightening measures by the central bank, while Ukraine's bonds and currency were sturdy after the promise of a $2 billion credit from Russia.

Chinese stocks fell around 1 percent as the central bank (PBOC) drained 48 billion yuan ($7.92 billion) from the country's money market after data at the weekend showed new loans surged in January to their highest in four years.

The outlook for the world's second-largest economy is key for exports from emerging markets.

"The PBOC's decision to drain liquidity using repos is a reminder that the tightening bias remains in place and the desire to curb credit growth remains intact," said Kit Juckes, strategist at Societe Generale, in a client note.

"This should be seen as a commitment to allow the ongoing slow and steady slowdown of the Chinese economy to continue."

The MSCI emerging equities index dipped 0.2 percent after hitting 3-1/2 week highs in the previous session.

Emerging sovereign debt spreads tightened by 3 basis points to 373 bps over U.S. Treasuries.

Ukraine's 2023 dollar bond rose 2 points to 86 and Naftogaz' Sept 2014 bond rose 2 points to 91 , building on Monday's gains after Russia said it would buy a $2 billion bond from Ukraine by the end of the week.

The mood was already more positive over Ukraine after opposition protesters ended a two-month occupation of Kiev's city hall at the weekend.

The hryvnia recouped early losses made as Ukrainian importers were allowed to buy dollars on the market again after controls imposed on them by the central bank.

Emerging European currencies were steady to weaker, with the lira down more than half a percent after hitting 3-week highs on Monday and the rand down 1 percent.

The Turkish and Hungarian central banks release rate decisions on Tuesday, with Turkey expected to hold rates following a dramatic hike last month and Hungary expected to cut by 10 basis points, to a record low 2.75 percent.

The forint has weakened largely due to global economic factors but the central bank's interest rate cuts have also contributed, Hungarian Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Tuesday.

The zloty dipped from the year's highs against the euro set on Monday.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Mark Potter)