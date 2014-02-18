LONDON Feb 18 Emerging stocks dipped on Tuesday, led by a drop in Chinese shares, while Ukraine's currency fell towards five-year lows after a fresh outbreak of violence and a return of importers seeking dollars.

Chinese stocks fell around 1 percent as the central bank (PBOC) drained 48 billion yuan ($7.92 billion) from the country's money market after data at the weekend showed new loans surged to their highest in four years in January.

The outlook for the world's second-largest economy is key for exporters from emerging markets.

"The PBOC's decision to drain liquidity using repos is a reminder that the tightening bias remains in place and the desire to curb credit growth remains intact," Kit Juckes, strategist at Societe Generale, said in a client note.

"This should be seen as a commitment to allow the ongoing slow and steady slowdown of the Chinese economy to continue."

The MSCI emerging equities index dipped 0.2 percent after hitting 3-1/2 week highs in the previous session.

Emerging sovereign debt spreads tightened by 2 basis points to 373 bps over U.S. Treasuries.

Ukraine's 2023 dollar bond rose 1 point to 84.75 and Naftogaz' Sept 2014 bond rose 1.5 points to 90.5, following Monday's gains after Russia said it would buy a $2 billion bond from Ukraine by the end of the week.

But the volatile hryvnia currency fell nearly 1 percent towards recent five-year lows as Ukrainian importers were allowed to buy dollars on the market again after controls imposed on them by the central bank.

Several thousand anti-government protesters clashed with police near Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday, torching a police truck and hurling stones in the first real violence in the capital Kiev in more than three weeks.

Emerging European and African currencies were steady to weaker, with the lira down more than half a percent after hitting 3-week highs on Monday and the rand down 1 percent.

The Turkish and Hungarian central banks release rate decisions on Tuesday, with Turkey expected to hold rates following a dramatic hike last month and Hungary expected to cut by 10 basis points, to a record low 2.75 percent.

The forint has weakened largely due to global economic factors but the central bank's interest rate cuts have also contributed, Hungarian Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Tuesday.

"We are expecting Turkey to stay on hold but maintain its hawkish tone, to be consistent with last time," said Ishitaa Sharma, emerging markets strategist at Citi, adding that a Hungarian rate cut was less certain, particularly after Varga's comments.

The zloty dipped from the year's highs against the euro set on Monday.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Editing by Pravin Char)