LONDON, March 4 Russian equities and the rouble led gains across emerging markets on Tuesday, amid hopes that a further escalation of the Crimean crisis could be averted.

Regional assets enjoyed across-the-board gains after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops involved in a military exercise in western Russia back to base. Russian stock rose 3.6 percent.

Russian troops remain in Ukraine's Crimea region and global oil prices are still close to two-month highs. But Moscow stocks rose after plunging 12 percent on Monday, with Ukraine-exposed companies such as Gazprom, Sberbank and VTB all gaining 3 to 4 percent.

The rouble got a boost from a 150 bps emergency rate rise on Monday, a higher pace of central bank interventions and news the finance ministry had suspended dollar purchases for a sovereign wealth fund.

UBS strategist Manik Narain said the central bank had made it tougher to run short-rouble positions by upping implied 12-month rouble yields to 8 percent, higher than the Indian rupee and only slightly below the Brazilian real's 9 percent.

"One reason why the rouble has been under so much pressure is that at a time when so many emerging central banks were moving to a strong defence of their currencies, Russia was coming through as a laissez-faire central bank," Narain said.

"Now the central bank is sending the message that they have reached the limit and will push back against speculation in the rouble."

Russian debt insurance costs fell 12 basis points after surging to nine-month highs of 225 bps on Monday and Ukraine's credit default swaps tumbled 18 bps, according to Markit. Dollar bonds from both countries gained as much as 3 cents on the dollar, and the hryvnia rose 2 percent.

Citi analysts warned, however, that Russian risks may worsen as the big rate rises damage economic growth and consumer demand.

"By hiking too much, the central bank may endanger stability in the banking sector. Given the poor price action in OFZs (local bonds), we believe the finance ministry is very likely to cancel upcoming bond auctions," they said.

OIL, FOOD PRICE RISES A CONCERN

In central Europe, the zloty and the forint rose around half a percent to the euro . Both currencies got help from the previous session's robust PMI data, which had been overshadowed by the events in Ukraine.

The Budapest stock market rose 1.7 percent and shares in Ukraine-exposed bank OTP jumped 3 percent.

The Turkish lira rebounded 0.7 percent and emerging Asian currencies also gained on hopes of a peaceful solution in Ukraine. Analysts warned, though, that the crisis impact could prove long-lasting. Polish exports to Russia and Ukraine could decline by 30-40 percent this year, according to Commerzbank.

A further rise in oil and possibly grain prices due to the crisis could also endanger recent improvements in inflation and current account gaps in countries such as Turkey and India.

"This would be the worst configuration for emerging markets," UBS's Narain said. "From a demand perspective, Chinese demand is cooling, which dampens the export outlook, but input prices for places like Turkey and India are on the rise."

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Larry King)