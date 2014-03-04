By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, March 4
LONDON, March 4 Russian equities and the rouble
led gains across emerging markets on Tuesday, amid hopes that a
further escalation of the Crimean crisis could be averted.
Regional assets enjoyed across-the-board gains after
President Vladimir Putin ordered troops involved in a military
exercise in western Russia back to base. Russian stock rose 3.6
percent.
Russian troops remain in Ukraine's Crimea region and global
oil prices are still close to two-month highs. But Moscow stocks
rose after plunging 12 percent on Monday, with Ukraine-exposed
companies such as Gazprom, Sberbank and VTB all gaining 3 to 4
percent.
The rouble got a boost from a 150 bps emergency rate rise on
Monday, a higher pace of central bank interventions and news the
finance ministry had suspended dollar purchases for a sovereign
wealth fund.
UBS strategist Manik Narain said the central bank had made
it tougher to run short-rouble positions by upping implied
12-month rouble yields to 8 percent, higher than the Indian
rupee and only slightly below the Brazilian real's 9 percent.
"One reason why the rouble has been under so much pressure
is that at a time when so many emerging central banks were
moving to a strong defence of their currencies, Russia was
coming through as a laissez-faire central bank," Narain said.
"Now the central bank is sending the message that they have
reached the limit and will push back against speculation in the
rouble."
Russian debt insurance costs fell 12 basis points after
surging to nine-month highs of 225 bps on Monday and Ukraine's
credit default swaps tumbled 18 bps, according to Markit. Dollar
bonds from both countries gained as much as 3 cents on the
dollar, and the hryvnia rose 2 percent.
Citi analysts warned, however, that Russian risks may worsen
as the big rate rises damage economic growth and consumer
demand.
"By hiking too much, the central bank may endanger stability
in the banking sector. Given the poor price action in OFZs
(local bonds), we believe the finance ministry is very likely to
cancel upcoming bond auctions," they said.
OIL, FOOD PRICE RISES A CONCERN
In central Europe, the zloty and the forint rose around half
a percent to the euro . Both currencies got
help from the previous session's robust PMI data, which had been
overshadowed by the events in Ukraine.
The Budapest stock market rose 1.7 percent and shares
in Ukraine-exposed bank OTP jumped 3 percent.
The Turkish lira rebounded 0.7 percent and emerging
Asian currencies also gained on hopes of a peaceful solution in
Ukraine. Analysts warned, though, that the crisis impact could
prove long-lasting. Polish exports to Russia and Ukraine could
decline by 30-40 percent this year, according to Commerzbank.
A further rise in oil and possibly grain prices due to the
crisis could also endanger recent improvements in inflation and
current account gaps in countries such as Turkey and India.
"This would be the worst configuration for emerging
markets," UBS's Narain said. "From a demand perspective, Chinese
demand is cooling, which dampens the export outlook, but input
prices for places like Turkey and India are on the rise."
