LONDON, March 6 Ukrainian dollar bonds fell
around 1 cent on the dollar on Thursday towards the previous
day's lows on concern about possible debt restructuring
following comments by Ukraine's finance minister.
But emerging stocks rose nearly 1 percent, approaching
six-week highs, as investors cheered an aid package for Ukraine
and began to take another look at relatively cheap emerging
assets.
The European Union offered 11 billion euros ($15 billion) of
aid on Wednesday and Republican leaders in the U.S. House of
Representatives said they would work with the White House to
address the crisis and vote on legislation offering financial
aid soon.
The EU's $15 billion offer is still contingent on the
government striking a deal with the IMF on a longer-term aid
package.
"With the IMF, everything is on the table, including debt
holders sharing the pain," said Joseph Dayan, managing director
of brokerage BCS Financial Group.
Sovereign dollar bonds due in June 2014, paper that has the
most immediate maturity, fell around 1 point to 93.9
, while state-owned energy firm Naftogaz's
September 2014 bond fell over 1 point to 89.2.
These bonds sharply fell the day before after Finance
Minister Oleksander Shlapak said Ukraine could start talks with
creditors on restructuring debt denominated in foreign currency.
High-level diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in
Ukraine made little apparent headway at talks in Paris on
Wednesday, however, and the rouble edged lower.
"Any secondary effect (on Russia) of the escalation in
tensions will be financial," said Dayan. "Sanctions are the key
concern."
Emerging market stocks have taken a beating since
last May, when the prospect of a withdrawal of U.S. monetary
stimulus first emerged. That stimulus had driven demand for
higher-yielding assets.
Emerging stocks are still down more than 3 percent this
year, despite rising last month and so far in March. Emerging
sovereign debt spreads have also narrowed, edging in 2 basis
points on Thursday to 339 bps over U.S. Treasuries.
The Indonesian rupiah, one of the worst performing
currencies through the emerging market sell-off, hit four-month
highs on demand from hedge funds and foreign banks.
The yuan appreciated for a third consecutive
session, follow several days of weakening, amid signs the
central bank was staying on the sidelines.
The forint, which has suffered from contagion from
the Ukraine crisis, hit 2-1/2 week highs, and the rand
hit two-month peaks.
Jitters have moved on from more mainstream emerging markets
to frontier African economies.
The Zambian kwacha hit a record low for a second day
after the central bank said it would not intervene to halt the
slide in the currency of Africa's top copper producer.
($1 = 0.7278 euros)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Natsuko Waki; Editing by Toby
Chopra)