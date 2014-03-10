By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, March 10
LONDON, March 10 Emerging stocks fell 1 percent
on Monday, pulled down by poor Chinese economic data that
re-ignited concerns of slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy and
pushed Chinese shares to a five-year closing low.
Chinese mainland shares fell more than 3 percent
and the losses rippled across emerging markets, dragging the
main emerging equity benchmark off six-week highs hit
last week.
Weekend data showed China's exports unexpectedly tumbled in
February, with a near-20 percent year-on-year dip swinging the
trade balance into deficit. That piled fresh pressure on
emerging assets which were looking shaky after robust U.S. jobs
data on Friday boosted Treasury yields.
"Emerging markets had basically two (bits of) negative news
in the last 2-3 days - U.S. non-farm payrolls which increased
the possibility that tapering will intensify, and quite poor
Chinese data," said HSBC strategist Murat Toprak.
The Chinese data also brought down Indian shares from their
third consecutive record high, with metals shares down
1.5-3.0 percent.
Mumbai stocks have been rallying ahead of elections that
many investors expect will bring in a more reform-friendly
government. Foreign funds have pumped $1.4 billion into Indian
shares in the past two weeks.
South Africa's mining-heavy stock index fell more than 1
percent on the day, with Kumba Iron Ore
tumbling more than 7 percent and heading for its biggest one-day
loss in five months.
Kumba's main market is China.
Moscow markets were closed for a holiday but the stock
market has suffered three straight weeks of losses, while the
rouble is trading just off record lows to the dollar on back of
tensions with Ukraine over Russian troops' presence in Crimea.
Russian forces tightened their grip on Crimea over the
weekend, fanning tensions ahead of a planned Moscow-backed
referendum next Sunday on whether the Black Sea peninsula should
join Russia.
Ukrainian markets were also shut.
Most emerging market currencies weakened against the dollar,
with China's yuan again seeing a weaker central bank fix
. The Korean won and Malaysian ringgit fell more than
half a percent to the dollar .
In emerging Europe, the Turkish lira was given a brief boost
by data showing a 7.3 percent jump in industrial output but the
gains quickly faded under the impact of political tensions at
home. Analysts said the lira was unlikely to rise above 2.20
.
"As the euro zone recovers, increasing exports to euro zone
countries pull up industrial production," said Erkan Dernek, a
strategist at Odeabank in Istanbul.
But he added: "As there are some concerns with Ukraine and
the elections are getting closer in Turkey, the appreciation of
the lira remains limited."
Oil-rich Azerbaijan opened books on its 10-year debut
Eurobond offering, with initial price guidance of 200 basis
points over U.S. Treasuries.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Additional reporting by Natsuko Waki Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)