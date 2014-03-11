LONDON, March 11 Emerging equities edged higher
on Tuesday as Chinese stocks rebounded from five-year closing
lows, but short-term Ukrainian debt prices traded close to
record lows on fears of a default.
The CSI300 index of the largest Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.5 percent on expectations
China's annual parliamentary session will not introduce more
aggressive reforms that could slow growth further.
On Monday, the index dropped to its lowest close since
February 2009 after data showed Chinese exports unexpectedly
declined in February.
Worries about a China slowdown are weighing on export-driven
emerging markets. Geopolitical tension in Ukraine has also hit
broader markets.
"Ukraine has been dominating the landscape and emerging
market moves, but now we are in a passage where the situation is
stuck and the market needs to move forward," said Regis
Chatellier, emerging markets strategist at Societe Generale.
"There is a big tail risk that the situation in Ukraine
deteriorates."
The MSCI emerging equities index gained 0.2
percent and emerging sovereign debt spreads inched in by
1 basis point to 338 bps over U.S. Treasuries.
Most emerging European currencies were little changed from
Monday. The rupee, last year described as one of the Fragile
Five emerging currencies, hit a 7-month high.
Indian stocks fell half a percent from record highs
set on Monday, with investors betting that the opposition BJP
party, seen as more reform-friendly than the incumbent Congress,
will form the next government.
Ukraine's dollar debt weakened after the country's finance
minister said on Monday that it lacked enough foreign exchange
reserves to meet 2014 debt payments.
Ukraine state energy firm Naftogaz's September 2014 dollar
bond, seen at risk of restructuring, fell 1 point to 84.5
, close to record lows. The country's dollar
bond due June 2014 touched a record low below 91
before edging up on the day.
The World Bank said late on Monday that it planned to
provide Ukraine up to $3 billion in 2014, however, and the
Ukrainian central bank said it was ready to buy dollars at
9.2359 per dollar.
Some analysts were more positive on Ukraine.
"It seems very clear that the IMF/WB/EIB/EBRD and whoever
else will provide the necessary funds to pull Ukraine through in
the coming years, assuming that the political backdrop not only
calms but also improves," Simon Quijano-Evans, emerging markets
strategist at Commerzbank, said in a client note.
Meanwhile, Russia is expected to raise the equivalent of up
to $7 billion in international debt, after sending banks a
request for proposals for a potential bond offering, market
sources told Thomson Reuters news and information service IFR on
Monday..
Russia's dollar bonds rose
on Tuesday but are down on the year.
