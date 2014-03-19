LONDON, March 19 Emerging stocks dipped on Wednesday, led lower by Russian and Chinese shares, on worries about the situation in Ukraine and the health of the Chinese property market.

Russian stocks fell more than 1 percent as pro-Russian units took control of part of Ukraine's naval base in Crimea, after the region voted to secede from Ukraine and join Russia.

Investors welcomed comments by President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that indicated Russia was not planning to extend its reach beyond Crimea. But concerns remain about Ukraine and about the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy.

"There seems to be a start of stabilisation of the situation, but I do not think tensions will ease that quickly," said Cristian Maggio, emerging markets strategist at TD Securities. "We will see a lot of volatility related to these events."

Russia's dollar bond due 2043 fell more than 2 points to 96, after soaring 6 points in the previous session. Ukraine's five-year credit default swaps rose 25 bps to 1,250 bps, according to Markit, and Ukraine's hryvnia fell 1 percent.

The broader MSCI emerging equities index dipped 0.12 percent.

Chinese stocks fell, led by property stocks, after the central bank denied it was involved in talks about helping an ailing real-estate developer. Problems at unlisted Zhejiang Xingrun Real Estate Co. are hurting Chinese property shares on the mainland and in Hong Kong.

"People are concerned about the rise of the shadow banking system, over-leverage of local government debt and the property bubble," Yu Zhang, a portfolio manager at Matthews Asia, told a briefing, although he added that the stock market had already priced in those risks.

China's yuan fell 1 percent past the midpoint fixing on Wednesday to its lowest in a year, after the central bank widened its trading band at the weekend.

Emerging sovereign debt spreads edged in by 1 basis point to 348 bps over U.S. Treasuries.

Suggesting the Russia-Ukraine tensions were not spreading too much to eastern Europe, Hungary issued $3 billion in 5- and 10-year Eurobonds on Tuesday.

"The spillover effect into central and eastern Europe has been contained up to now," Commerzbank analysts said in a client note. "We remain overweight bonds in CEE, while holding on to our underweight recommendations in Russia and Ukraine on the wait for the west's reaction - the economic hit could be large."

The forint, zloty and leu hit 12-day highs against the euro, though the rand and lira fell 0.3 percent.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Additional reporting by Natsuko Waki; Editing by Larry King)