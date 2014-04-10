By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, April 10 Emerging-market stocks rose to
their highest in nearly five months on Thursday, as attractive
valuations brought back investors and Chinese stocks rallied on
a new cross-border investment rule.
Worries about the winding down of the Federal Reserve's
bond-buying programme, lack of domestic reforms and weak
earnings data have been driving investors out of emerging
markets since the middle of last year. Now the tide has turned,
despite concern about the longer-term outlook.
Support for emerging markets also came from minutes released
on Wednesday of the Fed's latest meeting, which suggested it was
less inclined than expected to raise rates.
"The rise we've seen recently was from oversold levels,"
said Enrico Camera, an emerging-market fund manager at
Swiss-based money manager GAM. "When you see a lot of outflows
... it's normal to have reallocation by investors who were
underweight."
The MSCI emerging equities index rose 0.8 percent
to its highest since November 2013. It is up 2 percent on the
year, outstripping a 1.2 percent gain in developed-market stocks
.
Chinese stocks rose more than 1 percent to
their highest in nearly two months after Beijing's securities
regulator said it would allow cross-border stock investment
between Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Russian stocks also rose more than 1 percent
and South African stocks approached recent highs.
Emerging sovereign debt spreads edged in by 1 basis
point to 312 bps over U.S. Treasuries, within sight of the
psychologically important 300-bp level.
Japan's public pension fund, which has total assets of $1.26
trillion, said it was planning to invest in emerging-market
bonds for the first time.
Ukrainian bond yields are trading far below levels reached
at the height of the Russia-Ukraine standoff over Crimea, but
are still around their highest in three weeks, as confrontations
continue in the eastern Ukrainian cities of Lugansk and Donetsk.
One-year credit default swaps have swung to a premium over
five-year CDS, at 1,523 bps versus 1,008 bps, according to
Markit.
Templeton Global Bond Fund manager Michael Hasenstab, who
has a multibillion-dollar bet on Ukraine's bonds, said on
Wednesday he was confident the country can flourish over the
next decade.
Emerging-market currencies were steady to stronger, with the
rand hitting the year's highs.
