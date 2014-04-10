LONDON, April 10 Emerging-market stocks rose to their highest in nearly five months on Thursday, as attractive valuations brought back investors and Chinese stocks rallied on a new cross-border investment rule.

Worries about the winding down of the Federal Reserve's bond-buying programme, lack of domestic reforms and weak earnings data have been driving investors out of emerging markets since the middle of last year. Now the tide has turned, despite concern about the longer-term outlook.

Support for emerging markets also came from minutes released on Wednesday of the Fed's latest meeting, which suggested it was less inclined than expected to raise rates.

"The rise we've seen recently was from oversold levels," said Enrico Camera, an emerging-market fund manager at Swiss-based money manager GAM. "When you see a lot of outflows ... it's normal to have reallocation by investors who were underweight."

The MSCI emerging equities index rose 0.8 percent to its highest since November 2013. It is up 2 percent on the year, outstripping a 1.2 percent gain in developed-market stocks .

Chinese stocks rose more than 1 percent to their highest in nearly two months after Beijing's securities regulator said it would allow cross-border stock investment between Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Russian stocks also rose more than 1 percent and South African stocks approached recent highs.

Emerging sovereign debt spreads edged in by 1 basis point to 312 bps over U.S. Treasuries, within sight of the psychologically important 300-bp level.

Japan's public pension fund, which has total assets of $1.26 trillion, said it was planning to invest in emerging-market bonds for the first time.

Ukrainian bond yields are trading far below levels reached at the height of the Russia-Ukraine standoff over Crimea, but are still around their highest in three weeks, as confrontations continue in the eastern Ukrainian cities of Lugansk and Donetsk.

One-year credit default swaps have swung to a premium over five-year CDS, at 1,523 bps versus 1,008 bps, according to Markit.

Templeton Global Bond Fund manager Michael Hasenstab, who has a multibillion-dollar bet on Ukraine's bonds, said on Wednesday he was confident the country can flourish over the next decade.

Emerging-market currencies were steady to stronger, with the rand hitting the year's highs.

