By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, April 15
LONDON, April 15 Ukraine's hryvnia jumped from
recent record lows on Tuesday after a 300-basis-point (bps)
interest rate rise but ratcheting tensions with neighbouring
Russia kept up pressure on regional as well as broader emerging
markets.
Russia declared Ukraine on the brink of civil war as Kiev
said an "anti-terrorist operation" against pro-Moscow
separatists was under way, though the crackdown appeared to get
off to a slow start.
Fears of all-out war, a worsening domestic economy and
reduced central bank intervention have seen the hryvnia lose a
third of its value versus the dollar this year. With
inflation expected to surge to 12 percent this year, the central
bank raised rates for the first time in eight months on Monday
to 9.5 percent.
The hryvnia surged more than 4 percent to trade at about 12
to the dollar while one-month and six-month forwards priced in
less hryvnia depreciation than they did at the end of last week.
"We are seeing a bit of a short-term bounce in hryvnia on
account of the rate rise," Neil Shearing, head of emerging
markets research at Capital Economics in London, said.
"Our forecast is for the hryvnia to end the year at 13 to
the dollar so it may weaken a bit further which is needed to put
the balance of payments on a more sustainable footing."
Ukraine's current account gas remains problematic even
though it has narrowed from year-ago levels and Shearing said
politics may exacerbate economic recession and hryvnia weakness.
"Unless the political crisis eases, market conditions will
remain fragile and the (central bank) could yet be forced into
further defensive rate hikes," he said.
Ukrainian five-year debt insurance costs rose 14 basis
points to 1,102 bps, according to Markit, a 3-week high.
In Russia, stocks hit new three-week lows, extending the
previous session's 1.3 percent fall though the rouble was
flat against the dollar and dollar bonds steadied.
Russian stocks had opened flat but soon resumed their
descent.
Other emerging markets also weakened, hurt not onlyh by the
geo-political tensions but by upbeat U.S. retail data that
boosted the dollar and U.S. yields. Emerging equities fell half
a percent and have now fallen 1.5 percent from the
3-1/2 month highs hit last week.
Equity markets were also hit by weakness in China where
banking stocks tanked more than 2 percent after weak money
supply data.
Indian shares meanwhile fell for the second day as investors
booked profits off a record-breaking pre-election rally
and inflation data hit the rupee and bonds.
Central European markets were broadly negative, with the
forint losing almost 0.2 percent against the euro and
Hungarian stocks falling 0.6 percent, led by shares in
Ukraine-exposed OTP Bank.
The Turkish lira fell half a percent on Ukraine
tensions and on last Friday's ratings outlook cut from Moody's.
The currency was also hit by speculation of renewed tensions
between the central bank and the government, with the latter
irked by interest rate rises that helped boost the lira to 3-1/2
month highs recently.
UBS strategist Manik Narain attributed the weakness to
profit-taking after government ministers expressed unease about
a stronger lira but said fears of further government
interference in policy weighed on the currency at the margins.
"We do know there is pressure on (the central bank) to cut
but we have seen the central bank is able to resist this
pressure," Narain said. "Overall though, the headwinds for the
Turkish economy are pretty severe."
However, Istanbul stocks rose to four-month highs,
lifted by conglomerate Dogan whose shares rallied 9 percent
on news of a merger with its media holding.
