LONDON May 1 London-traded Ukrainian dollar
bonds edged up on Thursday after Ukraine received $17 billion in
aid. Other emerging-market stocks, bonds and currencies were
mostly steady, with May Day holidays closing markets in many
countries.
The International Monetary Fund's board signed off on the
$17 billion two-year aid programme for Ukraine, allowing the
immediate disbursement of $3.2 billion to Kiev.
That amounts to "substantially front-loading disbursement,"
Tim Ash, an emerging-markets strategist at Standard Bank, said
in a client note. "... This is something of a leap of faith for
the IMF and is politically driven by key IMF shareholders to
support the Yatseniuk 'kamikaze' administration in its reform
efforts."
Ukraine's June 2014 dollar bond rose 0.125
to 97.1, according to Tradeweb. Its 2023 bond rose 0.3 to 83.6
.
Pro-Moscow separatists seized government offices in more
Ukrainian towns on Wednesday, however, another sign that
authorities in Kiev are losing control of the country's eastern
industrial heartland bordering Russia.
The MSCI emerging equities index gained 0.1
percent and emerging sovereign debt spreads edged in by
1 basis point to 314 bps over U.S. Treasuries.
Many emerging markets were closed for holidays, though
markets in London were open. Chinese markets were shut, as a
report showed activity in China's factories increased marginally
in April, with the PMI rising to 50.4 from 50.3 in March.
"A moderate recovery in China in H2 should be positive for
risk sentiment in general," Danske Bank analysts told clients.
"If the Chinese economy starts to improve in H2 ... we will see
a partial reversal of the recent depreciation of (the yuan)."
The yuan has been at 16-month lows to the dollar.
The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would reduce its
monthly bond purchases to $45 billion from $55 billion, a widely
expected decision that keeps it on track to end its stimulus
programme as soon as October.
Emerging markets were shaken last year by the prospect of a
tapering of the programme, which had supported high-yielding
assets. Analysts say the move has now been priced in.
"Investors are mostly long dollars, short duration, and
looking for yield in emerging markets to compensate," Kit
Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale, said in a client note.
Montenegro mandated banks for a roadshow for a
euro-denominated bond, Thomson Reuters news service IFR reported
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Larry King)