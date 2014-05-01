LONDON May 1 London-traded Ukrainian dollar bonds edged up on Thursday after Ukraine received $17 billion in aid. Other emerging-market stocks, bonds and currencies were mostly steady, with May Day holidays closing markets in many countries.

The International Monetary Fund's board signed off on the $17 billion two-year aid programme for Ukraine, allowing the immediate disbursement of $3.2 billion to Kiev.

That amounts to "substantially front-loading disbursement," Tim Ash, an emerging-markets strategist at Standard Bank, said in a client note. "... This is something of a leap of faith for the IMF and is politically driven by key IMF shareholders to support the Yatseniuk 'kamikaze' administration in its reform efforts."

Ukraine's June 2014 dollar bond rose 0.125 to 97.1, according to Tradeweb. Its 2023 bond rose 0.3 to 83.6 .

Pro-Moscow separatists seized government offices in more Ukrainian towns on Wednesday, however, another sign that authorities in Kiev are losing control of the country's eastern industrial heartland bordering Russia.

The MSCI emerging equities index gained 0.1 percent and emerging sovereign debt spreads edged in by 1 basis point to 314 bps over U.S. Treasuries.

Many emerging markets were closed for holidays, though markets in London were open. Chinese markets were shut, as a report showed activity in China's factories increased marginally in April, with the PMI rising to 50.4 from 50.3 in March.

"A moderate recovery in China in H2 should be positive for risk sentiment in general," Danske Bank analysts told clients. "If the Chinese economy starts to improve in H2 ... we will see a partial reversal of the recent depreciation of (the yuan)."

The yuan has been at 16-month lows to the dollar.

The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would reduce its monthly bond purchases to $45 billion from $55 billion, a widely expected decision that keeps it on track to end its stimulus programme as soon as October.

Emerging markets were shaken last year by the prospect of a tapering of the programme, which had supported high-yielding assets. Analysts say the move has now been priced in.

"Investors are mostly long dollars, short duration, and looking for yield in emerging markets to compensate," Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale, said in a client note.

Montenegro mandated banks for a roadshow for a euro-denominated bond, Thomson Reuters news service IFR reported on Wednesday.

