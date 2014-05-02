(There will be no EMERGING MARKETS report datelined LONDON on
Monday, May 5, due to a public holiday)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON May 2 Russian and Ukrainian assets fell
on Friday on heightened tensions in Ukraine, bucking a generally
stronger trend across emerging markets ahead of key U.S.
employment data.
Ukrainian forces attacked the rebel-held city of Slaviansk
before dawn on Friday and pro-Russia separatists shot down at
least one attack helicopter, killing a pilot, in a sharp
escalation of the conflict.
Separatists also seized the control centre for Donetsk
railways in eastern Ukraine, all but stopping trains from
running, a spokesman for the railway said.
Russian stocks fell 0.5-1.2 percent but were
still on course for a slight rise this week, while the rouble
dropped more than half a percent against the dollar.
The cost of insuring Russian debt against default rose, with
five-year credit default swaps up 12 basis points at 272 bps,
according to Markit data.
Volumes were thin, however, with many traders not working on
Friday following Thursday's May Day public holiday.
Ukraine's five-year CDS also rose 11 bps, to 1,201 bps, and
its dollar bonds fell up to one cent on the dollar.
Investors are concerned about a possible ratcheting up in
sanctions against Russia.
Republican U.S lawmakers this week proposed sanctions on
Russian firms including Sberbank, Gazprom
and Rosneft.
"Russian assets are implicitly priced for more downside,"
said Manik Narain, emerging FX strategist at UBS.
"We don't really know what the financial implication of
sanctions will be, but liquidity will be hurt, you may not be
able to get out of positions as easily as in a normal market."
The MSCI emerging equities index rose 0.3 percent,
following holidays in many markets on Thursday and before U.S.
April employment data at 1330 GMT. The index was on course for a
modest 0.6 percent rise this week.
Chinese markets remained shut on Friday.
Turkish stocks rallied 2 percent to the year's
highs after a string of forecast-beating first quarter results.
Emerging sovereign debt spreads tightened by 4 basis
points to 313 bps over U.S. Treasuries, and inflows to emerging
bond funds continued, according to banks citing data from EPFR.
In central Europe, currencies were steady. Poland's
manufacturing sector grew at its slowest rate in nine months in
April, defying analysts forecasts of a pick-up, as the
Ukraine-Russia crisis and lower European demand weighed on
exports, a survey showed on Friday.
Emerging markets have generally posted gains in recent
weeks, with valuations looking attractive and effects of the
Federal Reserve's gradual stimulus withdrawal priced in.
But further gains may be harder to come by.
"You have already seen a significant volatility compression
in emerging market currencies and CDS spreads, with the
exception of Venezuela, Russia and Ukraine," Narain of UBS said.
"They have compressed towards pre-taper levels, so a lot of
the risk premium in emerging markets has been priced out."
