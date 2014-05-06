LONDON May 6 Russian stocks touched a one-week high on Tuesday, benefiting from lack of military intervention by Moscow in Ukraine. Broader emerging markets took support from U.S. yields, now near multi-month lows.

Scores of people died in a fire in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa on Friday and in clashes in eastern Ukraine between government forces and pro-Russian separatists. But investors' worst fears of Russian military intervention have not been realised, providing some support to markets.

Robust U.S. data have brightened the outlook for export-oriented markets, but the Russia-Ukraine tensions have kept U.S. Treasury yields steady, with ten-year yields just off three-month lows below 2.6 percent. With parts of Asia shut for a holiday, action was thin, analysts said.

The rouble rose 0.2 percent against the dollar and Moscow stocks edged up 1 percent, extending last week's 2 percent rise. Russian credit default swaps were steady around 275 basis points, according to Markit. Bond yield spreads over Treasuries inched up 4 bps to 356 bps

"It's very quiet - even Russia is performing pretty well, as people are relieved that Russia is not really mobilising troops in response to what's been happening at the weekend," said Abbas Ameli-Renani, a strategist at RBS in London.

But the modest recovery in sentiment towards Russia failed to spill into Ukraine. Five-year Ukrainian CDSs closed on Monday at the highest since Feb. 20 and the 2023 dollar bond price fell to seven-week lows. The escalation in violence overshadowed a International Monetary Fund's decision to release its first loan tranche to Ukraine, analysts said.

Ameli-Renani said investors were also keeping an eye on South Africa, which holds a general election on Wednesday. Polls suggest the ruling African National Congress (ANC) will retain its near-two-thirds majority in parliament, despite years of weak growth, high unemployment and inflation.

The rand firmed 0.3 percent to the dollar, stocks held just off recent record highs and bond yields were at three-week lows. Ameli-Renani said complacence over the election outcome could lead to a negative surprise.

"The market has priced in absolutely no risk from tomorrow's elections," he said. "Victory for the ANC is pretty much a given, but if the margin of victory is pretty small, we could see some currency weakness. A weak victory from the ANC might push politicians towards the left going forward and away from structural reforms."

Turkish bond yields, meanwhile, eased from a 30-bps spike on Monday after data showed inflation was at 9.4 percent, the highest since early 2012. The data did lend some support to the lira, which had earlier been hit by worries the central bank would ease policy.

In central Europe, Romania's leu pulled back slightly ahead of a central bank meeting. The Polish zloty was flat as Poland's central bank started a two-day meeting.

Elsewhere, the Egyptian pound was at 10-month lows versus the dollar as the central bank continued to let the currency weaken, while bond yields hit eight-month highs of almost 13.5 percent at auction. Frontrunner Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is likely to win elections at the end of May, but the Egyptian economy remains fragile.

"(Foreign) portfolio flows are not there. Egypt's story is still dreadful and it's surviving on the back of grants from Arab nations," Citi analyst Luis Costa said. "We are in an after-storm sort of situation which is stable in the short term, but fundamentals-wise there is a lot of work to be done."

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Larry King)