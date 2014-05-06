LONDON May 6 Russian stocks touched a one-week
high on Tuesday, benefiting from lack of military intervention
by Moscow in Ukraine. Broader emerging markets took support from
U.S. yields, now near multi-month lows.
Scores of people died in a fire in the Ukrainian port city
of Odessa on Friday and in clashes in eastern Ukraine between
government forces and pro-Russian separatists. But investors'
worst fears of Russian military intervention have not been
realised, providing some support to markets.
Robust U.S. data have brightened the outlook for
export-oriented markets, but the Russia-Ukraine tensions have
kept U.S. Treasury yields steady, with ten-year yields just off
three-month lows below 2.6 percent. With parts of Asia shut for
a holiday, action was thin, analysts said.
The rouble rose 0.2 percent against the dollar and
Moscow stocks edged up 1 percent, extending last week's 2
percent rise. Russian credit default swaps were steady
around 275 basis points, according to Markit. Bond yield spreads
over Treasuries inched up 4 bps to 356 bps
"It's very quiet - even Russia is performing pretty well, as
people are relieved that Russia is not really mobilising troops
in response to what's been happening at the weekend," said Abbas
Ameli-Renani, a strategist at RBS in London.
But the modest recovery in sentiment towards Russia failed
to spill into Ukraine. Five-year Ukrainian CDSs closed on Monday
at the highest since Feb. 20 and the 2023 dollar bond price fell
to seven-week lows. The escalation in violence
overshadowed a International Monetary Fund's decision to release
its first loan tranche to Ukraine, analysts said.
Ameli-Renani said investors were also keeping an eye on
South Africa, which holds a general election on Wednesday. Polls
suggest the ruling African National Congress (ANC) will retain
its near-two-thirds majority in parliament, despite years of
weak growth, high unemployment and inflation.
The rand firmed 0.3 percent to the dollar, stocks
held just off recent record highs and bond yields were at
three-week lows. Ameli-Renani said complacence over
the election outcome could lead to a negative surprise.
"The market has priced in absolutely no risk from tomorrow's
elections," he said. "Victory for the ANC is pretty much a
given, but if the margin of victory is pretty small, we could
see some currency weakness. A weak victory from the ANC might
push politicians towards the left going forward and away from
structural reforms."
Turkish bond yields, meanwhile, eased from a
30-bps spike on Monday after data showed inflation was at 9.4
percent, the highest since early 2012. The data did lend some
support to the lira, which had earlier been hit by worries the
central bank would ease policy.
In central Europe, Romania's leu pulled back slightly ahead
of a central bank meeting. The Polish zloty was flat as Poland's
central bank started a two-day meeting.
Elsewhere, the Egyptian pound was at 10-month lows versus
the dollar as the central bank continued to let the
currency weaken, while bond yields hit eight-month highs of
almost 13.5 percent at auction. Frontrunner Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
is likely to win elections at the end of May, but the Egyptian
economy remains fragile.
"(Foreign) portfolio flows are not there. Egypt's story is
still dreadful and it's surviving on the back of grants from
Arab nations," Citi analyst Luis Costa said. "We are in an
after-storm sort of situation which is stable in the short term,
but fundamentals-wise there is a lot of work to be done."
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Larry King)