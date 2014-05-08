LONDON May 8 Emerging stocks reached a two-week high on Thursday as growing optimism over Ukraine and supporting remarks from the Federal Reserve attracted investors to riskier assets.

Declining risk aversion lifted Turkey's lira to a 4 1/2- month high against the dollar and boosted stocks, which also got support from robust industrial output data, pointing to stronger-than-expected economic growth.

In testimony to Congress on Wednesday, Fed chair Janet Yellen repeated her stance that the economy still needed lots of support, given the "considerable slack" in the labour market.

The rouble and Russian stocks rose after President Vladimir Putin called on pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine to delay a planned referendum, raising hopes that the crisis will be resolved through diplomacy.

"It's a combination of support from Yellen and the headline from Putin generating the optimism. Ukraine has been holding back (investors), so a better resolution would be read positively by the market," said Ilan Solot, emerging currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.

"Yellen was supportive in terms of keeping an easy stance. There was no signal she was about to change gears in monetary policy or bring forward rate hikes."

Russian stocks jumped nearly 1 percent and the rouble rose about half a percent to 34.77 per dollar.

The cost of insuring Russia's debt against default in the credit default swaps market fell 7 basis points to 229 bps, its lowest in nearly a month, according to Markit.

The benchmark MSCI emerging equity index rose half a percent, outperforming its developing-market counterparts .

China shares also edged higher after hopes resurfaced that authorities will unveil stimulus measures to keep the pace of economic growth from slowing.

The Turkish lira rose as high as 2.0750 to the dollar and stocks rose more than 1 percent after data showed industrial output rose by a calendar-adjusted 5.3 percent compared with the first three months of 2013.

The rand rose 0.7 percent to 10.35 per dollar after South Africa's ruling African national Congress (ANC) took a clear lead in the country's general election, which passed generally peacefully.

"It's a positive outcome I would say," said Grant Webster, fund manager at Investec. "(The ANC) is not losing so many votes that there could be a dramatic policy swing to the left."

Cameroon is becoming the latest in a string of sovereigns and companies tapping investors for fresh financing. The country is planning a debut Eurobond in the next few months to help finance infrastructure projects, the country's finance minister told Reuters on Wednesday.

Emerging sovereign debt spreads tightened 4 basis points to the psychologically key 300 bps level over U.S. Treasuries , their tightest level since May 2013.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Larry King)