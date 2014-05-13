LONDON May 13 Indian equities climbed 2 percent on Tuesday, leading emerging markets to one-month highs. Wall Street's strong showing the day before session also boosted sentiment.

Emerging markets have in recent weeks largely shrugged off escalating tensions in Russia and Ukraine and lacklustre Chinese data. Investors have focussed instead on signs of economic growth, stable U.S. Treasury yields and strong U.S. corporate earnings.

"The bias is to buy emerging markets at every opportunity. When you do get negative news and a sell-off, people come in and use that as a buying opportunity," RBS strategist Abbas Ameli-Renani said.

Chinese data on Tuesday continued to portray a gradually slowing economy, but Asian markets were led higher by Indian stocks. They reached a record high as exit polls showed the opposition BJP, generally considered pro-business, would win a majority in parliamentary elections that concluded on Monday.

Broader emerging stocks rose half a percent.

The Indian rupee led Asian currency gains as well, staying above 60 per dollar. Suspected central bank intervention kept it off the 10-month highs reached in the previous session.

Russian stocks also rose, by more than 1 percent, to five-week highs and the rouble firmed 0.3 percent. The gains came after Moscow stopped short of recognising self-rule votes held in parts of eastern Ukraine over the weekend.

The votes were condemned as illegal by the West, which has expanded sanctions to more Russian officials and two Crimean firms. Neither was considered seriously harmful to Russia.

"Generally in geopolitics, no news is good news," Ameli-Renani said.

South Africa's rand firmed almost half a percent to near five-month highs, thanks to the global sentiment. Markets were still tense as thousands of striking miners defied union orders and prepared to return to work.

In emerging Europe, Turkish stocks touched 5 1/2-month highs and the lira firmed 0.2 percent as data showed a 30 percent year-on-year contraction in the current account gap.

Standard Bank analyst Tim Ash said the contraction reflected the impact of recent lira weakness and a big January rate rise.

"Obviously this is lira-supportive and underlines our call for local markets to be an outperformer this year. Risk versus reward, you are being paid for the risk in Turkey," Ash said.

Hungarian bonds rose after data showed inflation reached negative numbers for the first time since 1968. That fuelled rate-cut expectations, and high demand prompted the debt management agency to lift the offer of 3-month T-bills at an auction by 50 percent.

April data showed an annual 0.1 percent drop in prices, indicating the central bank would cut interest rates again, after reducing them to 2.5 percent from 7 percent in 2012.

The expectations weighed on the forint, which eased 0.15 percent against the euro.

Hungary is the latest country in the region, after Czech Republic, Poland, Serbia and Slovakia, where inflation has undershot expectations, even though recent data including PMIs, paint a picture of improving growth.

Unicredit analysts said this better growth-low inflation picture left the region in a "sweet spot" and added:

"The recovery in growth leads the recovery in inflation while the potential for inflation to rapidly surprise central banks to the upside is limited ... For now policy rates look set to remain at record lows."

